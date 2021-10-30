Their talent and ability to win were evident before they even walked the halls of McMinn County High School.
The Lady Cherokees’ senior class of Allison Hansford, Addie Smith, Kendall Heath and Anna Brown arrived as freshmen in 2018 with high expectations instantly placed upon their shoulders. This class included some players who were instrumental in three straight SETAC championships at Athens City Middle School, and they joined the Lady Tribe soccer program already boasting a tangible record of success.
After an extensive list of accomplishments at McMinn that is now headlined by two consecutive appearances in the TSSAA State Girls’ Soccer Championships, it is evident that those expectations were more than justified for this class.
And this class made the first four years for head coach Jordan Jacob, who took the reins of the program at the same time as their arrival, as smooth a ride as he could ask for.
“I told them that when we had Senior Night, ‘You all are my four. You all are the ones I got as freshmen and saw the whole way through,’” Jacob said. “I guess the record, if you will, that they put up through district and success through the region. And to make the state tournament two out of their four years, 50 percent, that’s an outstanding accomplishment.”
Along the way to finishing out their careers with two straight state tournament berths, this group of seniors won the District 5-AAA championship all four years, running up a 27-0 record against district opponents in the process. They also won Region 3-AAA championships in 2019 and 2020 and advanced to the Class AAA sectional round each of their last three years.
And while McMinn was still left wanting for its first state tourney win after a 3-1 loss to Collierville in the quarterfinals Wednesday at Girls Preparatory School, it was a far more competitive showing than the program’s previous two times at state – a foundation these seniors helped build, and one Jacob believes the Lady Cherokees can continue to build upon.
“Obviously we want to do more and win more here, but there’s still teams have never been, and we’re going back-to-back and in somewhat of an area where people don’t know about us,” Jacob said. “So we’ve put McMinn County on the map, and people know that when we’re playing, it’s going to be a game.”
And while this graduating senior class is small in number at just four, the caliber of players the Lady Tribe are about to lose suggests a challenging task this offseason even for a group that will still return plenty of talent.
Hansford, committed to NCAA Division I program Liberty University, is the Lady Cherokees’ all-time leading scorer with 135 career goals. Smith, a commit to Lee University, which is currently the No. 2-ranked Division II team in the nation, was at the wing opposite of Hansford most of her first three years before moving to the midfield for her senior season, where she made a major impact both offensively and defensively. Heath was the Lady Tribe’s top defender and captain on the back line this season. And Brown played quality minutes as one of McMinn’s top substitutes this year.
“We’re losing some players who have been the spine of the team, and there’s a reason the three senior captains did what they did,” Jacob said. “I think they’ve done a phenomenal job of laying groundwork for the other ones to build on and the expectation has been set. I thought that happened from last year to this year, those seniors stepping into that more leadership role, and I thought they took it on fantastically. And that’s what you expect from seniors.”
“Obviously we lose a lot, in that respect of their abilities and their talents, but it’s an opportunity for the other ones to step up and come into that role.”
{&tagline}Email: gabriel.garcia@dailypostathenian.com{/tagline}
