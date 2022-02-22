DECATUR — It was a typical Central versus Meigs barn burner on Friday night.
In the midst of a loud and boisterous crowd in Decatur, it appeared as if the Chargers were on their way to winning the District 3-2A semifinal game, but an untimely turnover and a buzzer-beating shot by Ethan Meadows gave Meigs the 73-72 victory.
The Chargers were up 72-71 with just under seven seconds to play, getting ready to inbound the ball. But a turnover gave possession back to Meigs, who called a time out and drew up a play.
“I put Cole (Owens) in the far corner and put three guys in the middle (above the paint),” Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said. “We threw it to Ethan and the other two pinched in and Ethan made the shot.”
It was another memorable game in the Meigs-Central rivalry.
“It was a game that Meigs will want to remember and one that we will try to forget,” Central Coach Daniel Curtis said.
Perkinson wasn’t surprised that the game turned out to be decided in the final seconds.
“It was a good, clean rivalry game,” Perkinson said. “They won the first game (in the regular season) and we won the second one, so this one rightfully should have been a barn burner.”
Central had a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and led by 11 in the fourth, but the Tigers stayed close enough to make the late rally. Owens was a big part of that as he hit nine three-pointers, with six of those in the first half, and finished with 31 points.
“Cole kept us in it early,” Perkinson said. “Central came out strong, just hitting everything. I wasn’t worried at the half because Central shot so well in the first half. In the second half, we did a good job of keeping them out of the paint. I’m proud of my guys for not giving up. We scrapped all night and gave ourselves a chance to win.”
For the Chargers, it was a game that got away.
“We had our chances, we just didn’t execute,” Curtis said. “Credit to Sammy, he knew what he wanted to do and they executed it. We had four or five things we needed to execute and if we do one of those things we win the ball game.”
Curtis also lamented his team’s free throw shooting as they hit just five out of 10 free attempts in the game and were 2-of-4 in the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot of hurt in the locker room after the game, as there should be,” Curtis said. “I just told them I have nothing to say. They played hard all night, we just didn’t execute in the final five seconds.”
The win means the Tigers will host the first round of the Region 2-2A Tournament and the Chargers will go to Chattanooga.
Before that, however, the Tigers (17-9) will face Sweetwater (20-5) in the District 3-2A Tournament finals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Meigs County High School.
The Chargers (12-16) will face Kingston (8-18) in the tournament consolation game on Monday at 7:30 p.m., also in Decatur.
The Tigers bounced back on a ‘3’ by Owens and, after a turnover by Central, a bucket by Meadows to make it 14-13.
Central, however, ended the first quarter with a 13-4 run.
Masingle started the run with a bucket and a three-pointer, and then another bucket. Then Carden hit a ‘3’ and Masingale followed that up with a trey of his own as the first quarter ended with the Chargers ahead 27-17.
Central was able to maintain a solid lead until the end of the second quarter when Meigs began to chip away.
The Tigers were down by 10 at 38-28 with 3:11 left in the opening half. Then Cameron Huckabey hit a shot and, after a Central turnover, he hit a three-pointer. Following a trey by Central’s Jyrel Arnwine, Meigs answered with a ‘3’ by Owens and a bucket by Meadows to cut the Chargers’ lead to 41-38 with 55 seconds left in the half.
In what turned out to be a huge shot because of how the game ended, Cooper drained a ‘3’ for Central with 25 seconds left in the half and the Chargers went to the intermission holding a 44-38 advantage.
Central continued to hold a small lead midway through the third quarter, but a bucket by Arnwine and a trey by Cooper put Central up 56-48 with about three minutes left in the period. Central led 61-54 going to the fourth quarter.
The Chargers charged ahead early in the final period with buckets by Arnwine, Cooper and Carden staking Central out to a 67-56 lead. The Chargers later led 69-60 with 4:20 to play after a bucket by Masingale.
That’s when Meigs began its comeback. A free throw by Jackson Shaver, a trey by Owens and then a bucket by Payton Armour and a ‘3’ by Owens made it a one-point game at 70-69, in favor of Central.
Both teams missed their next shots and then Arnwine hit two free throws to make it 72-69 with 1:04 to play.
The Chargers missed the front end of a one-and-one with 44.7 seconds left and missed another one-and-one opportunity with 15 seconds left.
Two free throws by Meigs’ Meadows made it 72-71 with 6.9 seconds to play. Central inbounded the ball, but there was a turnover on the inbounds play with five seconds left.
That set the stage for Meadows’ game-winning shot that put the Tigers in the District 3-AA championship game.
Aside from Owens’ 31 points, Meadows finished with 21 points for Meigs.
Central had only four players score, but they were all in double figures. Carden and Masingale each led the Chargers with 21 points while Arnwine and Cooper both had 15.
