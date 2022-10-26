It has not been the easiest past few weeks for McMinn Central, but the Chargers are still just where they want to be heading into the final game of the regular season.
For the Region 3-3A championship is on the line between Central and Sweetwater with the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Sweetwater High School’s King Berrong Stadium.
The stakes are particularly high for the Chargers (5-4, 3-1 Region 3-3A), who need to win Friday to ensure that they will begin the playoffs on their home field. The Wildcats, currently first place in the region standings, will begin the playoffs at home win or lose. But for Central, a loss could send it falling to the No. 3 position in the region, and thus on the road to start the postseason, if Loudon also beats Kingston the same evening.
“We’ve talked a lot in the past couple of weeks, especially this week, that I’m proud of the guys for doing the things we have to do to put ourselves in a position where games at the end of the season matter,” said Chargers head coach Matt Moody. “And fortunately for us, the way things have worked out, this one is for the championship. So that’s what we’re focused on this week. There’s a lot of different possibilities that could happen based on Friday night with all of our region games, but for us, we’ve talked to them about how we control our own destiny.”
After a 4-1 start to the season, Central has lost three of its last four games, though its one win at Kingston was what put it in position to play for the region title Friday. The Chargers’ offense sputtered against Loudon in a 29-0 loss but returned to form against Rockwood, only for their defense to struggle in a 49-39 defeat.
Against Rockwood, the Chargers piled up 460 yards of total offense, including 289 rushing yards, but also surrendered 491 offensive yards, 344 of them on the ground.
“We’ve been kind of inconsistent the past couple of weeks,” Moody said. “And some of that comes with the competition on the back end of our schedule. It was pretty tough, and we’re playing a lot of teams that are pretty dang good. So there’s been some times Friday nights where we’ve struggled and it seems like had about three weeks there where we weren’t playing very good offensively and defensively we were getting it done and they were giving us a chance to win. And Friday night (against Rockwood), we had our struggles defensively and offense was playing really well. So we’ve just got to figure out a way to put it all together.”
Sweetwater (7-2, 4-0), ranked No. 8 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state poll, is powered offensively by a senior-laden offensive line, with dangerous tailbacks Malik Arnett and Brayden Westfield running behind them. Quarterback Landen Boyd is also a threat in the passing game. The Wildcats have averaged 31 points this season.
In last year’s meeting, Arnett had gashed the Chargers for 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“They’re big and they’re very physical, Sweetwater is,” Moody said. “They’ve got some really great athletes out on the edge. They’ve got a couple of really, really good running backs. Their quarterback is experienced and has played a lot of football before. And obviously Coach (Mike) Martin has been there a long time and does a really, really good job with their program. So we know they’re going to be very well coached. They’re going to be well prepared Friday night and ready to go, and it’s going to make for a really good atmosphere and I hope it makes for a really good ball game.”
Defensively, the Wildcats mostly utilize an even-man front, though they can switch to an odd-man sometimes. But Moody noted that Sweetwater is especially adept at taking away an opposing offense’s best strategies. The Wildcats’ defense has held opponents to 16 points per game on average.
“They always, from watching their film, have a sound game plan and do a good job of limiting their opponents in possessions and big plays,” Moody said. “We can’t get frustrated early in the ball game. If they get a stop or two, we’ve got to continue to play hard and trust the game plan, everybody, staff and players.”
Friday is also Senior Night for Sweetwater, which is seeking its first region championship since 2002.
“We need to match their intensity,” Moody said. “I know they’re going to come out with a lot of emotion. It’s Senior Night for them and there’s a lot on the line for them just like there is for us. It’s going to be a playoff-type atmosphere kind of ball game, and I hope we look forward to being in that type of environment and playing in that game.”
