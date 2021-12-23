The Lady Cherokees took care of business with a 52-40 victory over North Murray County in the Mistletoe Madness Christmas Tournament at North Murray High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Cherokees led most of the way en rout to a solid performance. McMinn head coach David Tucker was pleased to see his team bounce back from Monday’s loss.
“We played better today,” Tucker said. “Just got on a little run and kept going. Tournaments like this are just hit and miss, but we played better today. We weren’t as spotty.”
The Lady Cherokees played Northwest Whitfield on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
McMinn led 18-11 after the first period.
The scoring slowed a bit in the second quarter, but McMinn was able to maintain its lead. Smith hit a trey and a field goal in the second while Oliver made a pair of buckets and two free throws.
Konstantina Papaioannou added a pair of free throws and the Lady Cherokees went to the half holding a 31-18 advantage.
The third quarter scoring was more spread out with five different Lady Cherokees — Smith, Allie Hansford, Gonzalez, Oliver and Papaioannou — all finding the bottom of the net.
McMinn went to the half with a commanding 48-28 lead.
The Lady Cherokees only scored four points in the fourth quarter, but still cruised to a 12-point win.
Oliver led the Lady Cherokees with 19 points while Gonzalez added 14 points and Smith chipped in 12.
