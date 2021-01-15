KINGSTON — Meigs Middle School split a pair of road games against Cherokee on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers defeated Cherokee 49-47 in overtime. Meigs was led by Kaydence Schaumburg with 14 points while Lila Brown finished with 11 points and Alexis Kranz added 10.
The Tigers fell 47-32. Daylen Spradling led Meigs with 20 points. Nate Powell added four points and Tuff Ricker added three.
