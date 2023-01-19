It was a good night to be a No. 3 seed in the semifinals of the Bojangles McMinn County Elementary Basketball Tournament.
The Riceville girls began Thursday evening at McMinn County High School with a come-from-behind 29-26 win over No. 2 Calhoun.
The Lady Wildcats trailed 20-11 at halftime but chipped away at the Lady Minks' lead with a 7-4 third quarter. Riceville then outscored Calhoun 11-2 in the fourth.
Devanie Dawson made two go-ahead free throws with just under two minutes left. With Riceville ahead 27-26, Taylor DeMotte drove a wide-open lane for an insurance layup with 1:30 left, and the Lady Wildcats' defense held the duration. Lily Arwood was Riceville's leading scorer with 13 points.
The third-seeded boys from Englewood needed no such drama to upset No. 2 Mountain View in their semifinal. The Rams led 10-4 after one quarter and steadily pulled away to a 34-24 win over the Tigers.
Englewood led 18-9 at halftime and swelled its lead to 27-13 after three. Cam Wade and Corey Brackett led the Rams with 12 points each.
The No. 1 seeds, on the other hand, looked every bit the part Thursday on the way to crushing wins over their fourth-seeded opponents.
Englewood's girls led 21-2 after one quarter en route to a 57-10 win over defending county champion No. 4 Mountain View. Lily Wright paced the Lady Rams with 24 points, and Malea Masingale scored 11.
Riceville's boys finished the evening by scoring the first 18 points and leading 39-6 at halftime on their way to a 59-20 victory over No. 4 Niota. Jaxson Gonzalez led Riceville with 17 points, and Dax Pennington scored 15 and David Aguirre 11.
The tournament concludes Saturday back at McMinn High, starting at 1 p.m. with the girls' third-place game between Calhoun and Mountain View. The boys' third-place game between Mountain View and Niota tips off at 2 p.m.
The third-place game winners claim the final qualifying spots for the TMSAA Section 2-A tournament out of Area 10-A.
Teams in the championship games are already qualified for the sectional tournament. Title winners claim the No. 1 sectional seeds from Area 10-A and the runners-up will be the No. 2 seeds in the sectional.
The girls' championship game between Englewood and Riceville takes place at 3 p.m. Englewood's Lady Rams are seeking the county crown back after last year's loss ended a five-year title streak.
The boys' title game between Riceville and Englewood concludes the tournament with a 4 p.m. tip-off. Riceville's Wildcats have won the last two county championships and are aiming for another three-peat, which would also be their sixth title in the last seven years.
