ENGLEWOOD — It turned out that the difference between the Chargerettes being only a little better than Polk County and being overwhelmingly better was just a little bit of toughness.
“I just challenged them a little bit at halftime,” said McMinn Central coach Johnny Morgan. “We’ve talked about being a little bit tougher mentally and physically, and I tried to challenge them a little bit there.”
Central rose to that challenge after clinging to a six-point halftime lead. The Chargerettes started the second quarter on a 10-0 run and raced away to a 63-39 win over the Wildkittens on Friday in The Roundhouse, clinching at least a top-two District 5-AA regular-season finish.
Polk led much of the first quarter, with a Carsi Beaty putback leveling the Chargerettes (16-5, 7-1 District 5-AA) with their opponents 13-13 at the end of it. Central started the second quarter in its press, fueling a 9-0 run of jumpers from Maddox Mayfield and Molly Masingale, two Mayfield free throws and a Beaty layup after a Wildkitten turnover.
But even as Central built a 25-15 lead, the Wildkittens (4-4, 3-3) weren’t fading away, yet. The Chargerettes were settling for several 3-point attempts and missed their last eight shots of the half, as Polk chipped the margin to 27-21 at the intermission.
“Just like the first half, I told them that the last three and a half minutes of the first half, Kara (Crabtree) got an offensive rebound and shot one in the lane, and that’s the only two-pointer we took in the last three and a half minutes, and us up 10,” Morgan said.
“And defensively, we still get lost a lot and let people dribble with their strong hand and stuff, so it’s just a work in progress, I guess. And if they knew exactly what to do on every play there wouldn’t be any use to practice, just show up for the game. But it’s a good win for us.”
Central attacked more inside coming back out for the second half, starting its game-turning run with Crabtree finishing in the paint after a Masingale assist. Masingale followed with a steal-and-score and a 3-pointer, and Baker tacked on a trey of her own. The Chargerettes’ defense also held the Wildkittens to just seven points in the quarter as Makinlee Buckner, Masingale, Crabtree and Mayfield built a 45-28 lead heading to the fourth, when Central continued pulling away.
Baker led the Chargerettes with 15 points, and Masingale scored 14, Mayfield nine and Crabtree eight. Courtney Farr was Polk’s lone double-figure scorer with 14 points.
And then it all fell apart for Central.
The Chargers (7-10, 1-5) missed their last 12 field goal attempts of the first half, a streak that extended by 19 into the third quarter. And Tanner Patterson and Caleb Milen combined for 22 points of the 24-1 Polk run that put the Wildcats ahead 28-27 at halftime and 36-27 three minutes into the third quarter.
“We’ve got to deal with adversity better,” said Chargers coach Daniel Curtis. “We’ve got to deal with things going bad better than we did. It’s a young team with a young mentality, so we’ve got to grow up.”
Even as Central was building, and then surrendering, its early 14-point lead, three of its starters were saddled with foul trouble. Samuel Masingale picked up his second foul in the first quarter, Carden his third less than a minute into the second quarter, and Gabe Masingale his second with two minutes to go before halftime.
Coming off the bench, Caleb Foote also picked up two first-half fouls, and the Chargers were whistled for 13 fouls as a team in the first half. For the whole game, Central shot only five free throws, while Polk attempted 27 from the line.
“Foul trouble got us,” Curtis said. “We had been playing six guys, and now we had to play nine guys tonight. And we just weren’t comfortable in that aspect, and because of that we had to play different guys that weren’t ready for the moment. And in a big district game, when you go up 14 you expect to blow the lid off of it, and we just didn’t. When we subbed in our defense went down, our offense went down.”
Gabe Masingale’s layup after Henderson scrambled for a loose ball and tossed him a pass was Central’s first field goal to end Polk’s run. But the Wildcats still built a 47-35 lead at the end of three quarters, and Patterson and Milen combined for 15 more Polk points in the fourth quarter as the Chargers never got closer than nine points.
Central’s final shooting numbers were 17-65 on field goal attempts.
“You’ve got to get to the free throw line. And we’re not doing that,” Curtis said. “We’re not attacking the way we need to be attacking. But it is what it is, and we’ll get there. We’re getting ready for February.”
Patterson finished with 29 points and Milan 22 as they seemingly scored whenever they wanted to for the Wildcats. Carden and Henderson led Central with 13 points each.
Gabe Masingale scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, including three of his five 3-pointers, while Carden scored 11 of his 16 points in helping the Chargers to their lead over their Class AAA opponent.
Masingale scored 10 more points in the third quarter, including two more treys, but William Blount (11-12) battled back to tie the game 62-62 heading into the final period.
The Governors took the lead in the fourth quarter, but Henderson scored nine of his 17 points to keep the Chargers in contention. Central had chances to take the lead and the game back in the final minute but could not get a shot to fall.
“We stayed after it. We got the game sped up and just kept battling,” Curtis said. “We had three chances to go ahead and just didn’t get the roll we needed. But I’m pleased with our efforts.”
Both Central basketball teams are back in action Tuesday at Sweetwater High School in District 5-AA play. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
