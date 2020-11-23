McMinn County bowling split its results against East Hamilton on Thursday at Classic Lanes.
The McMinn boys won 22.5-4.5, improving to a 4-3 overall record and 2-3 in District 5. Carson Gary had the high series of 663, which included scores of 225, 225, and 213 for three wins. High scores were Chris Jones with 238 (3 wins), Levi Lankford 191 (3 wins), Tabius Doros 182 (3 wins) and Levi Saffles 167 (2.5 wins).
The McMinn girls lost 19-8 to fall to 1-6 overall, 0-5 in district. High scores for the girls were Aaliyah Cagle 141 (2 wins), Janae Teague 123, Lexy Vincent 120 (2 wins) and Dakota Ooten 118 (1 win).
McMinn turns around for a rematch with East Hamilton on Tuesday at Splitz Lanes in Chattanooga.
