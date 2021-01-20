McMinn County's wrestling team fell 72-12 to Cleveland, but then defeated Rhea County 45-16 on Tuesday.
Earning match wins Tuesday were Kyle Cooley, London Wilkins, Josh Rouse, Tres Schuft, Haydin Howe, Jack Boggess and Alex Cooley.
McMinn County's wrestling team fell 72-12 to Cleveland, but then defeated Rhea County 45-16 on Tuesday.
Earning match wins Tuesday were Kyle Cooley, London Wilkins, Josh Rouse, Tres Schuft, Haydin Howe, Jack Boggess and Alex Cooley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.