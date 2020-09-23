SWEETWATER — The Chargerettes scored early and often at Sweetwater on Tuesday and then scored some more.
McMinn Central’s girls’ soccer team demolished Sweetwater 8-0 in a game that could have been more lopsided had Central Coach Travis Tuggle not substituted heavily in the second half.
“We had worked on our combination play and our passing at practice and it paid off,” Tuggle said. “They gave us a lot of time and space, but we took that time and space and did something with it. We really didn’t finish that well, but we put a lot of shots on goal.”
Central finished with 44 total shots.
Tuggle said everyone got to play. Every once in awhile a game like this where a winning team can substitute is a good thing as it lets younger players get some experience.
“It didn’t help our first team get better, but it let our younger players play,” Tuggle said. “And I thought they played well. But now it’s time to turn our attention to East Hamilton.”
The Chargerettes will travel to East Hamilton in a big district game with the first kick set for 6 p.m. The two teams have battled it out for the district title the last few years. It is expected to rain on Thursday, but Tuggle said he expects the game to be played unless it just pours.
Central will also play this Saturday in a makeup game against Sequoyah at 10 a.m. The contest is set to be played at Central, but if it rains the game could be moved to Bicentennial Park on the turf.
In a harbinger of things to come, Kellan Baker scored within the first 10 minutes of play. She had the ball in front of the net, well within the 18-yard box, and there wasn’t enough pressure on the ball and she fired a low shot into the net.
Baker scored again about four minutes later, at the 24:27 mark. A shot dribbled through Sweetwater’s goalie’s hands and Baker was there to bang in the rebound.
Then came the long-range artillery as sophomore Savannah Miller blasted a shot from about 25 yards out or further.
“She has more power in her shot than any girl I have coached and more than most boys,” Tuggle said. “She’s a talent.”
Miller later made it 4-0 with 16:07 left in the first half. She weaved around one defender and nobody else picked her up so she blasted in another shot.
The final goal of the first half went to Carlee Rule, who fired a shot through some defenders and past the goalie. Central went to the half ahead 5-0.
Central goalie Stonie Fox wasn’t busy at all in the first half as the Lady Wildcats failed to even fire off a shot. Sweetwater had the ball on Central’s side of the field only two or three times in the first half and never threatened.
The second half started much like the first, with a goal. This one was from Emma Grace Tuggle and then Miller scored her hat trick goal to make it 7-0.
The final goal of the game was by Rule, who’s shot hit the bar and slammed downward inside the goalie line.
By now Central had been substituting heavily, including freshman goalie Jackie Payne, who made two saves in the second half.
The Chargerettes took 44 shots and 28 of those were on goal. In addition to scoring three goals, Miller also had an assist. Tuggle also handed out an assist.
