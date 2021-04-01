Tennessee Wesleyan retained its No. 1 ranking in the latest NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 poll, which was released Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (28-2) garnered 17 of the 19 available first-place votes. No. 2 Southeastern (Florida) took the other two first-place votes. University of the Cumberlands (Kentucky), whom Wesleyan beat twice this season, stayed at No. 3. Central Methodist (Missouri) and Faulkner (Alabama) were No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.
Among other teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC), Bryan is ranked No. 13 and Reinhardt No. 16, while Point received votes.
TWU returns to action on the road this weekend at AAC opponent Milligan, with the first game 6 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting 1 p.m. Saturday.
