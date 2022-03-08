ROCK HILL, South Carolina — Former McMinn County standout Andrew Ronne picked up his first college baseball pitching win for ETSU in the Buccaneers' 5-3 comeback win at Winthrop on Sunday.
ETSU took the three-game series with the victory. Ronne (1-0) entered in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning and pitched through the eighth, recording four strikeouts against four hits, one walk and two runs (one earned).
The Bucs are 7-3 on the season.
