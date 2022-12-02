The Lady Cherokees began District 5-4A play with a win, but at a potentially devastating cost.
First it was Lexi Lawson, a soccer standout who started high school basketball this season as a junior and had worked her way into McMinn County’s starting five, going down in the game's first minute after a hard collision in the post and holding her right knee, unable to put any weight on her right leg while being helped off by training staff.
And then at 5:45 left in the third quarter, the Lady Tribe’s senior All-State point guard Peytyn Oliver slipped and fell awkwardly after performing a crossover, falling to the court in pain holding her right knee, as well, and the gymnasium went silent. Oliver, an NCAA Division II signee to Anderson University, had to be carried off the court by trainers.
Those knee injuries to Oliver and Lawson put a damper on the Lady Cherokees’ 46-31 victory over Walker Valley on Friday at McMinn County High School, as they now potentially head into the rest of their basketball season without two vital players.
And according to Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker, there is little else the team can do except march on with the rest of its schedule, with or without Oliver and Lawson on the court.
“We’ll come together and play,” Tucker said. “We’ve got high-character people who like to play, and Peytyn will be there and Lexi will be there if they can. And that’s what I’m saying, everything is not golden, and that’s what they know. We hung in there pretty good. We got people that are going to step up. And I don’t think we’ll roll over, and we’ll play. That’s a very good district win. They made a run and we cut it off and ran right back.”
The Lady Cherokees (3-3, 1-0 District 5-4A) jumped ahead 18-6 after one quarter, with Aubrey Gonzalez draining three 3-pointers and Reagan Goforth another two from downtown. Back-to-back hoops inside from Jaz Moses and another triple from Brooklyn Stinnett, back in action, helped McMinn swell its lead to 32-11 at halftime.
After Oliver’s injury, Walker Valley (1-5, 0-1) finished off a 14-4 third quarter and entered the final eight minutes down only 36-25.
But Gonzalez, who finished with a game-high 21 points, keyed the Lady Tribe’s fourth-quarter response, starting the period with an offensive rebound and putback and two free throws. The Lady Mustangs scored the next four points, getting back within 11, but Nevaeh Hljulberg got a steal-and-score in the backcourt, and Gonzalez finished the game off with four more free throws, capping a 6-6 performance from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
It was the kind of response that encouraged Tucker moving forward, even through the prospect of playing the rest of the season without Oliver and Lawson.
“They’ve played basketball all their lives,” Tucker said. “They’ve run around with each other all their lives. They like each other. And things happen. Reagan (Goforth) made two threes and hadn’t made any before. We’re just going to have to do things, and things happen. And that shows highly of those other girls.
“We were up by 19 and still won by 15. We missed two or three layups, but Aubrey (Gonzalez) made the free throws when it counted. With their future and everything, we’ll play. We’ll show up.”
The Lady Cherokees are back in action Monday in a non-district game at Sequoyah, then come back home Tuesday for another non-district contest against William Blount. Both upcoming games start at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.