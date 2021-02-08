HARRIMAN — Englewood started this basketball season with the uncertainty one may expect from graduating several key eighth graders off last year’s state championship squad.
There’s hardly any more questions about this group of Lady Rams now. They’re going back to Murfreesboro to defend the program’s title and doing it their own way.
Englewood pulled away to a 41-28 win over Midway Middle in the Section 2-A tournament championship game Saturday at Harriman High School, clinching their second straight TMSAA Class A state tournament appearance.
“Last year’s team is last year’s team, and this year’s team is this year’s team,” said Englewood coach Todd Oaks. “They’re two totally different teams. And we had several obstacles we had to get over to get to this moment, and I told the girls in the locker room that it’s not that I doubt you, it’s that I didn’t know what was out there or how this team was going to respond. So for them to step up and respond the way they did, that’s not me, that’s not (assistant) coach (Beth) Frazier, that’s them. They’ve got the heart of a champion, and they showed it tonight.”
Midway had jumped ahead 5-0 to start, but the Lady Rams quickly found their footing after a timeout. Malea Masingale drained a 3-pointer, and Reagan Baker hit a contested jumper that tied the score 7-7 at the first-quarter horn.
“I just tell them to settle down, it’s going to be a long game,” Oaks said. “I told them they were going to come out quick, and if we can just weather the storm and get our feet wet that we would be good to go. And that’s exactly what they did. You’ve just got to calm the nerves. No matter how much you preach that it’s just another game, in their heads, no matter who says it, it’s not another game, it’s a game to go on to the state. And they achieved that, and I’m so proud of them.”
McCary Beaty free throws, a Bella Hall putback and Baker jump shot from the foul line had given Englewood a 14-9 lead in the second quarter, but Midway closed the gap with five straight points, including a steal leading to a three-point play, to cut the Lady Rams’ lead to 16-14 at halftime.
The game was tied 20-20 in the third quarter when field goals from Beaty, Masingale and Baker helped the Lady Rams start to pull away, along with forcing several turnovers in their man-to-man defense — a defensive change from their usual zone this season.
“Our MO out there is zone, zone, zone, so I’m just thinking let’s come out and man them, because I feel like we can, and let’s just see what happens,” Oaks said. “And they bought into it. They didn’t think twice about it, and they stepped their game up defensively, and I think that’s a huge part of what happened tonight.”
Englewood built a 29-24 lead after three quarters, and Masingale started the fourth with a putback plus the foul and a three-point play. A Kinsley Hafley jumper with 3:10 left increased the Lady Rams’ lead to 34-25, and Englewood continued hassling Midway into turnovers and missed shots. Hall, Hafley, Baker and Masingale combined to make seven of Englewood’s last 10 free throw attempts.
Baker led the Lady Rams in scoring for the game with 14 points, and Beaty and Masingale added nine each.
It was an arduous path to the Lady Rams’ second straight sectional championship and state tournament berth. Englewood survived a second-round challenge from Tellico Plains by two points, then outlasted fellow McMinn Central feeder Mountain View by three points in the semifinals. Oaks felt that gauntlet prepared the Lady Rams to win Saturday.
“We’ve played some really good competition, obviously, from the county championship on, and the girls played their best basketball when it counted,” Oaks said. “I’m so happy we got over the 40-mark because we’ve been struggling to get there against quality teams, and we finally did it. Defensively tonight, they absolutely stepped up and bought into what we were going to do defensively, and they played extremely well on that end of the floor.”
Englewood begins the state tournament against Ridgeview Elementary 7:30 p.m. CST (8:30 EST) Friday at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro.
The Lady Rams will play another game 2 p.m. CST Saturday, win or lose. If they win Friday, they will play the state championship game at Stewarts Creek High School. If they lose Friday, they will play the consolation at Stewarts Creek Middle School. Possible opponents from the opposite side of the bracket are Ridgemont Elementary and South Lawrence Middle.
