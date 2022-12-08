The Lady Bulldogs found some answers to their recent shooting struggles, as well as a victory to get back on track.
The Tennessee Wesleyan women’s basketball team made 10 3-pointers and picked up a 74-57 win Wednesday over Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) opponent Brenau University on Wednesday in its final game of the semester at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
TWU snapped a three-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win. Mikalee Martin led the Lady Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4 AAC) with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Jordan Wright finished with 12 points, and Cambree Mayo, Yeika Jimenez Diaz and Abbey Barr each connected on two triples. Diaz finished with 11 points, Barr 10 and Mayo seven.
“We just needed to see something go in the hole,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Jeff Rice. “We’ve shot it so bad, and it’s just that one person sometimes who can give you some energy and make you some shots, and it was tonight. She (Martin) is a great shooter to be outside, and we probably want her to shoot it more and more. Same thing with Jordan and Cambree, and really all of them. There’s nobody who doesn’t have a green light, the way we want to try to play, And it was just nice to see something go in.”
Wesleyan was 35.6% from the floor overall but was 10-28 from 3-point range, a percentage of 35.7% there. Defensively, the Lady Bulldogs utilized full-court pressure at several times in the game and forced 18 Brenau turnovers.
“It’s all feel with me with what we need on any given night, and we probably ought to press a whole lot more,” Rice said. “But against some people we don’t want to press because we don’t want it any faster than it’s going to already be. And it looked like they were going to struggle with it and they did. They didn’t turn it over a whole lot, but it forced them out of their rhythm, and they too some time to get it in and then they wanted to reset it again. So we really only had to play halfcourt defense for about 15 seconds, and no better than we have been in the halfcourt defensively, that’s probably a good thing.”
The Lady Bulldogs scored the game’s first 10 points and led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter. They led as much as 20 points in the second quarter before taking a 39-25 lead into halftime. Brenau scored the first six points of the third quarter, trimming Wesleyan’s lead to eight points, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with a 14-2 run and had their largest lead of the game, 61-40, late in the third quarter. Brenau got no closer than 15 in the fourth.
Both TWU basketball teams play their final AAC game of the fall semester Saturday at Union College. The women also play exhibition games at Tennessee Tech and Lipscomb, and the men exhibitions at Lincoln Memorial and Carson-Newman.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs begin spring semester action Jan. 3 at home against Montreat.
“We’ve played bunch of really, really good teams, and we don’t have a bad loss in the conference, and we have some nice wins,” said Rice, whose team’s losses have come to Bryan, Milligan, Point and Bluefield. “Kentucky Christian is at the top, and we beat them on the road. We beat CIU. We normally don’t win at Bluefield anyway; I remember taking Jenna (Adams) and Mika (Booker) and all them up there and lost one year. So we really don’t have a bad loss. As long as we keep beating the teams we’re supposed to and continue to get better, I think everything will be OK for us.”
