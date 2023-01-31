DAYTON – McMinn County basketball swept the season series from District 5-4A opponent Rhea County Tuesday night, as the girls prevailed with a 66-48 win. Meanwhile, the boys kept their hopes of a top seed in the district tournament alive with a 73-57 victory.
Put them all together and the Lady Cherokees earned a regular season sweep of the Rhea County Lady Eagles with a 66-48 win Tuesday night that keeps them in third place in the District 5-4A standings.
Gonzalez scored 28 points, Moses added 10 and Elliot pumped in nine to lead the Lady Cherokees (17-11, 7-3), who now have won their last three contests with two left to play.
“I felt like this would be a big game and it was. That puts us in third place in the standings – that’s pretty big for this bunch, with what all we’ve been through,” said Lady Cherokees head coach David Tucker.
The Lady Cherokees came out of the gate firing from downtown as they made five threes in the opening quarter. They outscored the hosts 22-8 in the first quarter and never trailed in the game.
Gonzalez and Moses combined to score 12 of the Lady Cherokees’ 14 points in the second quarter as they took a 36-23 lead into halftime.
“Everybody knows Gonzalez can shoot so that helps everyone’s confidence,” Tucker stated. “Then we have Elliot come in and make three 3-pointers, then boom, everybody is confident.”
The Lady Cherokees quickly built on their lead in the second half, pushing it to 16 in the third when Brooklyn Stinnett dropped in a step-back three with 2:05 left to play in the quarter. The visitors outscored the Lady Eagles 14-11 in the third and led 50-34 going into the final period.
Stinnett scored eight in the second half and she controlled the tempo as she walked the ball up the court every possession, bleeding the clock. Gonzalez stayed on the attack as she went to the free throw line five times in the fourth quarter. She went 6 of 8 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, icing the game.
McMinn’s next opponent is district rival Bradley Central at home on Friday.
The Cherokees (18-8, 9-1) have now swept the season series against the Eagles, as they took the first matchup 70-46.
“This is a tough place to play,” Cherokees head coach Randy Casey said. “They make shots over here that they don’t make anywhere else, it seems like. They played hard, I’m happier with the win over here than the one at home against them.”
Reese Frazier tossed in 16 points for McMinn, Caden Hester added 12 and Trent Peak finished with 11 points. Davion Evans pumped in eight points and six assists.
Rhea County (16-12, 2-9) couldn’t keep up with their hosts in the first half as the Cherokess raced to a 19-14 lead to end the first quarter. Monroe sprayed three triples in the opening period. Peak got in on the three point barrage as he drained two from the top of the key.
“Tucker Monroe was great for us tonight,” Casey stated.
The Cherokess poured in five more triples in the second quarter, giving them 10 in the first half, and the lead ballooned to as high as 19. The Eagles cut it to 13 going into the half 41-28.
“We found open shooters, we got a whole bunch of them and our guys are unselfish; they play for each other,” Casey said. “I’m very proud that these guys are just wonderful to coach.”
After the intermission the Cherokees picked up where they left off, opening the second half with a 7-0 spurt with Hester hitting a corner three that forced Rhea County head coach Mark Pemberton to call a 30 second timeout. McMinn outscored the Eagles 19-13 in the third, taking a 60-41 advantage into the final period.
The Cherokess went 8 of 9 from the free throw line to ice the game and seal their 73-57 win.
The Cherokees close out the month of January with an 8-2 record and their hopes to secure the number one are still alive with the last two games coming against fellow district opponents Bradley Central and Cleveland to determine the top seed.
“We say we still control our own destiny and hopefully we’ll keep it going,” Casey said.
