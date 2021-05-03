No. 1 Tennessee Wesleyan already had the conference well in hand, but the Bulldogs didn’t let up on their final opponent of the regular season.
After outlasting visiting Kentucky Christian 4-1 on Friday to open the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series, TWU romped to wins of 12-1 and 13-1 in Saturday’s doubleheader to finish off the sweep with authority at Athens Insurance Stadium.
“We talked about it earlier in the week, and we’re just making sure that we try to finish the regular season in the kind of way that we played all year, and not to do anything different,” said Bulldogs coach Billy Berry. “We’ve been pretty consistent all year long, so I think that was just trying to finish up the way we’ve gone all year.”
Friday’s opener was scoreless through five innings before Gary Mattis Jr. hit an RBI double to put Wesleyan (47-4, 26-4 AAC) ahead 1-0 in the sixth. In the seventh inning, Dan Fry stole third base and then scored on a wild throw from the KCU catcher.
Kentucky Christian (11-36, 3-26) cut Wesleyan’s lead to 2-1 in the top of the eighth inning, but Mattis tacked on two more runs with a home run over the left fence in the bottom of the eighth.
Robert Gonzalez (W) recorded seven strikeouts against no walks, three hits and one earned run in his eight innings of work, and Brandon Mason closed in the ninth inning on Friday.
While Friday’s game was competitive, neither of Saturday’s games were. In the first game of the twin bill, TWU scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, two more each in the third and fourth and then pushed the game to run-rule territory with five in the fifth.
Wesleyan began the series cap with two runs in the first, three in the second, two each in the third and fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. Compared to just seven hits Friday, the Bulldogs rang up 10 hits in Saturday’s first game and 15 in the second.
Kobe Foster (6 IP, 6 K) got the win in Saturday’s first game and Irving Martin (5 IP, 7 K, 1 H) the second win. Alex Flock, Dan Fry, Anthony Hickman, Carson Ford and Jimmy Smith all homered Saturday.
TWU finished the regular season leading the NAIA in earned run average for its pitching, fielding percentage for its defense and home runs and runs scored for its offense.
As postseason play begins, Wesleyan will want to keep that sort of performance going as it seeks to make a return trip to the NAIA World Series and defend the national championship it won two years ago – the last completed NAIA baseball season.
“There’s a lot of things this team has done a really good job of, and we have to continue to keep playing the way we’ve been playing,” Berry said. “We’ve got to continue to pitch and play defense in the postseason, but we’ve got to continue to generate offense as well. And obviously, every team you play gets tougher from this point on, but at the end of the day, it just goes back to the consistency we’ve played with. We’ve just got to continue to do that.”
The Bulldogs, seeded No. 1, begin their time in the AAC Tournament 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport against the winner between eight-seed Truett-McConnell and nine-seed Bluefield.
TWU plays again Thursday, at noon if it loses Wednesday or 7 p.m. if it wins. If still in the tournament, the Bulldogs play again Friday.
The championship round will take place Saturday, with schedule to be determined following Friday’s results. Anywhere from one to three games could be played that day to determine the AAC tournament champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.