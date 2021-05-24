HENDERSONVILLE — The Athens City Middle School baseball team finished as the state's fourth-place team in Class A after the TMSAA Baseball Championship tournament on Friday and Saturday at Drakes Creek Park.
The Cougars lost their state semifinal Friday 6-1 to eventual state champion Inman Middle, then fell 7-1 to Ridgeview Elementary in Saturday's third-place game.
ACMS ended its season with a 15-6 record and a berth in the TMSAA's first-ever baseball state tournament.
