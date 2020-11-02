MURFREESBORO — The Lady Cherokees had already accomplished what only one other team in their program’s history did just by being on the field Friday at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex.
That’s one standard McMinn County has set. The next step, if the Lady Tribe can return to this stage, is to improve on the results it gets in the TSSAA Girls’ Soccer State Tournament, following a 7-0 loss to Bearden in the Class AAA state opening round.
For Coach Jordan Jacob, it was a time to be proud of a season that yielded a District 5-AAA and Region 3-AAA championship on the way to the program’s second state tournament appearance, while also issuing the Lady Cherokees who will be returning next year a challenge of sorts.
“I told them this is the second team ever from this high school to do this and so to accomplish that is definitely something to hang your hat on and to be proud of,” said Jacob, who wrapped up his third season as the Lady Tribe’s head coach. “And it’s also just a lesson to learn about the teams here and the team that we want to be. Yes, we got here, but if we have aspirations to keep going, then we’ve got to even increase our work and everything in the offseason to get to that level. And I just told the seniors they did a heck of a job over the three years I’ve had them and the four years they’ve played here. Three straight years of winning the district and two years of winning the region, that’s something to be proud of.”
The Lady Cherokees (14-4-1) graduate seven seniors, three of whom — Sydnee Duncan, Jozlin Small and Jalen Rymer — were starters Friday. That means McMinn will return eight starters next fall, including career goals record holder Allison Hansford, the dangerous Addie Smith on the other wing, and goalkeeper Bella Hooper, who had come up with some critical saves in this year’s postseason run as a freshman.
“If we put in work in the offseason, then we should return and be a very competitive team once again,” Jacob said. “I don’t think there is any reason we can’t at least set the goal to come back here and have better results. I think that should be the expectation every year going forward.”
For at least one half Friday, the state opener looked headed for a more competitive result. Bearden’s two first-half goals, resulting in a 2-0 halftime score, came on a spectacular drive from the defensive third by Zneyah McLaughlin in the 13th minute, then a defensive overplay on a ball in the air against Brinley Murphy, who won it and scored in the 21st.
“We were right in that game through the whole first half and it was really just two mental mistakes on the two goals that we conceded,” Jacob said. “If we go into that halftime 0-0, I think we come out with maybe a little bit of a different game.”
But the Lady Bulldogs (21-2) then put the match away with a three-goal flurry over the span of two minutes, beginning with Murphy’s second in the second half’s ninth minute, a cleanup of McLaughlin’s initial shot that Hooper saved.
A fourth goal, making the score 6-0, came with 23 minutes left. Bearden tacked on one more goal in garbage time, with both teams having subbed in several reserves by that point.
“But there towards the end it looked like we had some tired legs, tired minds,” Jacob said. “We just got a little tired. And Bearden was a little better than us today, and that showed the level of play that is here at the state tournament.
“I think we conceded that one and then I think we got a little down on ourselves and just sunk and weren’t ready to keep playing. So that’s just how things go. It’s life. Things get hard in life, just like in sports, and we’ve got to make sure that when stuff like that happens, we respond.”
McMinn finished on the wrong end of a 29-8 overall shot margin, 16-4 on goal. Bearden also attempted 10 corner kicks, while the Lady Tribe kicked none.
“They move the ball around the field very well, they’re able to keep possession really well,” Jacob said. “And they had three girls there up front who were dangerous across the board, so we couldn’t really just limit our focus to one or the other. We had to be aware of all three of them. That was the biggest thing, their multiple avenues of attack that they had.”
The Lady Cherokees had outscored other opponents in their district a combined 45-4 this season, but postseason play was tougher with each game decided by no more than two goals. The Class AAA Sectional match to get to the state tournament was decided in a penalty kick shootout.
Bearden was an entirely different level of opponent, however, having had wins over the three teams that beat the Lady Tribe this year — Farragut, Maryville and Knoxville Catholic. And the lessons from Friday’s result, with the Lady Cherokees having been on the receiving end of that level of play, is something Jacob wants the returning players to take into the offseason and next fall.
“The biggest thing is our knowledge of the game and how hard we have to come out and play,” Jacob said. “Not every game are we going to go out and beat people 7-0 like we did this year. We’ve got to expect, like in this postseason, we were in a lot of dogfights. We need to expect games like that and we need to get in games like that more often. So that energy that we had in those games, where everyone wanted to win, that’s the kind of approach we need to have every single game. So if we can learn that, I think that would very much benefit us going forward.”
It wasn’t too long ago that Jacob wondered if the Lady Cherokees would even get the chance to accomplish what they did this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting the status of the season constantly in doubt.
“If we think back to the first week of August, before Gov. (Bill) Lee gave the go-ahead for us to be able to play, I realistically was looking at, ‘I’m not sure if we’re going to play,’” Jacob said. “That’s the climate of what it was at the time, that it did not look great. But for us to play an entire season and not miss a single game, at least on our end because of COVID, I’m just super-thankful for these seniors that put in so much work.
“They got to play their season, all the other girls got to play their season. All those spring sport athletes missed theirs last year, and so I’m super-thankful that we got the opportunity, and with our opportunity, we ended up in the state tournament. So that’s pretty sweet, too. Getting to play, period, was just phenomenal.”
Other first-round results from Friday were Franklin 3-2 over Collierville, Houston 3-0 over Stewarts Creek and Ravenwood 5-0 over Maryville. Bearden fell 1-0 to Franklin in the semifinal Saturday, and Ravenwood beat Houston 2-1 in the other semifinal.
The state championship match between Ravenwood and Franklin will take place today. Ravenwood is the defending state champion.
