DECATUR — Meigs County’s dreams of going to the state tournament come down to one more game.
The Lady Tigers (20-10) will hit the road on Friday for a 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) substate contest. Standing in their way is a Sequatchie County (29-7) team that hits home runs like it’s batting practice.
“They can really hit the ball. They have hit 60-something home runs,” Meigs County Coach Jeff Davis said. “Even when we were really good (offensively) we hit something like 48. So they are a really good offensive softball team. And they play good defense and they have a good pitcher. We have our work cut out for us.”
The Lady Indians have won 19 games in a row. Among their victories were 5-1 and 9-0 victories over Cleveland, 10-0 over Soddy-Daisy and 17-4 over Signal Mountain. Meigs defeated Signal Mountain 9-6 in the Region 3-AA semifinals.
Sequatchie played in the Tiger Classic earlier in the year and finished second to Soddy-Daisy, defeating McMinn 12-1. The Lady Indians also posted a 7-4 win over Sequoyah in the Tiger Classic.
Sequatchie has scored 12 or more runs in 18 of their 29 games. It all adds up to a significant challenge for the Lady Tigers.
“We are going to have to hit the ball better than we did (against Red Bank),” Davis said. “We can’t give up any free bases, no walks and no errors.”
Despite the challenge ahead, Davis said nobody should count his team out as the Lady Tigers are also a talented team and are playing their best softball of the season right now.
Davis added that he’s proud of his team for getting this far.
“This team has come a long way,” Davis said. “Now its a one-game crapshoot to go to the state tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.