McMinn County’s performance to conclude the District 5-4A tournament had coach Randy Casey wondering what could have been.
The Cherokees scored the first seven points of the boys’ consolation game Tuesday at McMinn County High School, leading start to finish and snuffing out Howard 65-41 to finish the tourney in third place.
After a stunning semifinals loss Saturday to Walker Valley, the Tribe put on a performance more befitting its No. 1 seeding, avenging two regular-season losses to the second-seeded Hustlin’ Tigers in dominant fashion.
“I told our guys yesterday in practice, we’re going to have to call the FBI or something,” Casey said. “Those were some impostors who stole our uniforms and played in them the other night. But now the real McMinn County basketball team is back. And we played like it tonight. Our intensity level was tremendous, and I am extremely proud of how hard we played defensively.”
Tucker Monroe led three double-figure scorers for the Cherokees (20-11) with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Ty Runyan scored 12 points and dished five assists, and Hayden Smith notched 10 points, as McMinn ended the first period on a 10-4 run to lead 22-12. Two of Monroe’s threes in the second quarter helped the Tribe extend its lead to 38-24 at halftime.
“We talked about it for the last couple of days. Seniors, how do you want to go out?” Casey said. “People will remember what you do last. And our other guys, our juniors and sophomores and freshmen, how do you want these seniors to be remembered? And that’s the things we harped on for two or three days with them, and our guys, obviously they love for each other and care for each other, and they took care of them.”
The Cherokees increased their advantage to 52-33 heading into the final period and continued pulling away.
McMinn held Howard standout Mark Greer, who finished second place in the District 5-4A Most Valuable Player voting to Runyan, to only four points, with Caden Hester and Runyan taking turns playing defense against him.
“Both of those guys did a great job defending him, and everybody else supported him, and I’m very proud of them,” Casey said.
McMinn was looking at the opposing District 6-4A for some extra motivation for Tuesday’s consolation. The Cherokees’ victory means they will begin Region 3-4A tournament play 7 p.m. CST (8 EST) Saturday at Shelbyville High School.
Shelbyville had upset its district’s top seed, Franklin County, in the semifinal, then lost the championship game to Coffee County. Shelbyville, however, has a 5-19 record on the season, while Coffee sports a 20-8 record.
Clearly, McMinn preferred to play the former.
“This was a ‘Who do you want to play?’ game,” Casey said. “Do you want to play 5-17 or do you want to play 20-8? And it’s up to us. And we hit on that from the jump, who do we want to play? And obviously we would’ve liked to play here, but we’re not, and that’s OK. Our guys have been in every situation you can think of, at home, on the road, up, down, you name it. So it doesn’t phase us a bit, and we hope we can take care of business down there.”
The Cherokees could thus potentially run into the Mustangs for the fourth time this season in the Region 3-4A semifinals, an elimination game with a Class 4A sectional berth on the line.
