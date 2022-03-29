KNOXVILLE – No. 2 Tennessee Wesleyan swept AAC opponent Johnson University this weekend, winning 9-2 Friday and 10-3 and 12-0 Saturday.
Jacob Berry hit a home run in Saturday’s series finale. Kobe Foster, Chris Koeiman and Robert Gonzalez were winning pitchers.
TWU (32-2, 15-0 AAC) plays 6 p.m. Tuesday at University of the Cumberlands, then returns home for the first time in more than two weeks for an AAC series against Bluefield, which starts with a single game 3 p.m. Friday at Athens Insurance Stadium and continues with a doubleheader 1 p.m. Saturday.
