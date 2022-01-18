The final minute was tense for McMinn County, the pressure overwhelming as it sought to finally reverse its fortune against its decade-long tormentors from Cleveland.
With the Cherokees protecting a four-point lead, Tucker Monroe’s first free throw attempt in a 1-and-1 situation with exactly a minute left had drawn iron.
But Caden Hester was ready on the other end, setting his feet on defense to draw the charge on the Blue Raiders’ Tate O’Bryan. Davion Evans then made his trip to the foul line, again for 1-and-1, and knocked down both free throws.
Gabe Leeper’s 3-point attempt for Cleveland bricked, and Hester secured the rebound and made the one free throw the Tribe needed to get back ahead by three possessions.
Monroe made up for his earlier miss by sinking two last foul shots, and 22 seconds later, the final horn sounded – not only on the Cherokees’ 56-47 win over Cleveland on Friday at McMinn County High School, but on 10 years of misery their basketball program had experienced against the Blue Raiders.
“I think we played really good team ball,” said McMinn senior Ty Runyan, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. “We came together in tough times. We blocked in on defense when we had to and got tough rebounds down the stretch, and we played really good as a team all together.”
The Tribe’s win Friday was the program’s first over Cleveland since the 2012 district tournament.
Since then, the Blue Raiders had run up 22 straight wins against the Cherokees, all but one of those by double digits. Cleveland, which has won district titles four of the last five seasons, posted an average margin of victory of 28 points over McMinn during that stretch.
The McMinn student section, apparently aware of at least some of those facts, rushed the court in jubilation once the game ended.
But as a senior who got to experience the Cherokees’ long-awaited breakthrough against the Blue Raiders in his final year of high school basketball, Runyan is already looking ahead to the next game.
“It felt good for sure, but the journey’s not over, yet,” Runyan said. “It’s just beginning, and I feel like we’re just getting started and we’re only going to get better. It’s a good building block to start on, for sure.”
McMinn (12-9, 4-1 District 5-4A) had fallen behind 11-2 to start, but two 3-pointers from Monroe, who led the Cherokees with 17 points, and baskets from Trent Peak and Evans made up a 10-0 run that set the stage for the rest of the game.
Cleveland (6-11, 2-3) led as much as 25-20 in the second quarter. But unlike nearly every time they played in the last decade – including most recently during the BSN Cleveland Holiday Tournament in December – the Cherokees did not fade away. Buckets from Runyan and Monroe closed the McMinn deficit to 27-26 at halftime.
“They were a tough team. They were physical, they like beating you up and walking up and being all about ball pressure and stuff like that,” Runyan said. “So we knew we would have to come out and match that to be able to win.”
Will Benton, a freshman post, stepped up for six points in the third quarter, his first four of them on two free throws and a putback that put the Cherokees back ahead 30-29 to stay. Monroe’s third trey of the game and field goals from Landon Shirk, Benton, Peak and Runyan helped McMinn take a 43-37 lead into the final period.
A Monroe two-point jumper and a Runyan 3-pointer gave the Cherokees their largest lead, 48-37, with seven minutes left.
Judah Sault drained a three to get the Blue Raiders back within seven, but Hester struck back from downtown to restore a 51-41 lead for McMinn with 3:51 left.
The Tribe went into its ball control offense and executed it just well enough, even with two touch fouls giving Leeper four free throws that inched Cleveland back within six. McMinn’s lone turnover over the last four minutes resulted in a Sault layup that brought the Raiders back within 51-47 and still with two fouls to give.
But the Cherokees drew both of those fouls without committing another turnover, allowing them to maintain that four-point lead heading into the final minute, where they made it all pay off.
“Our older guys really stepped up,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “Ty Runyan was great late down the stretch. We went five-out there for almost four minutes, three-something. And Davion Evans was great right there, Tucker Monroe was great, Trent Peak, Caden Hester, all those guys did a great job of handling the basketball. And we didn’t turn over the basketball one time during that situation, and I’m very proud of that.
“And our guys continue to grow, and a game like tonight, it was a grind-it-out game. Nobody was making a whole lot of shots, so with it coming down to two or three possessions, we were able to take probably four minutes there that are a whole bunch of possessions and shorten it down to three or four possessions, and that was the difference in the game for us. And rebounding in the second half.”
Friday’s win capped a critical week in District 5-4A play for the Cherokees, who had also taken down archrival Bradley Central on Tuesday. McMinn currently sits second in the district standings, behind first-place Howard.
“And when I first took this job, all I heard was Bradley and Cleveland, Bradley and Cleveland, Bradley and Cleveland,” Casey said. “So we talk about all the time, was this the most important game on our schedule? It wasn’t. It was the next game on our schedule.
“But I’m very proud of our guys, and here’s the thing, now we have to go to their place and play. So we’re not done yet. We’ve still got a long way to go, but that gives us a good head start, I guess, on the district and seeding.”
LADY BLUE RAIDERS 52, LADY CHEROKEES 49: The McMinn girls’ first quarter went about as disastrously as it could have, committing 10 turnovers and shooting 1-11 from the floor while falling behind 15-2.
The Lady Tribe (10-8, 3-2) very nearly overcame that, starting with an adjustment. After trailing as much as 25-7 in the second quarter, a 10-0 run, keyed by two 3-pointers from Peytyn Oliver, made it a battle the rest of the way.
“They were supposed to come up. We were running to the block and not coming up quick enough to help Peytyn out,” said Lady Cherokees coach David Tucker. “But we adjusted, and the next time it won’t happen, and that’s what it’s about, is adjusting and doing things, and that’s what we’ve got to do. It was an awful good ball game. My girls laid it on the line and gave us a chance.”
McMinn trailed 30-21 at halftime and started the third quarter on an 8-0 run, making it the first of eight times in the second half the Lady Cherokees would cut their deficit to within one possession.
However, every time the Lady Tribe did so, it could never find that one more shot to tie or lead, or that one more stop to keep Cleveland (14-5, 4-1) from getting back up two possessions.
“We missed some shots. But we had the shots, and that’s all you can ask,” Tucker said. “That’s why you practice. We played hard, and I have no complaints.”
Oliver led McMinn with 18 points, and Jaz Moses added 11 and Addie Smith nine.
McMinn's home games against Walker Valley, scheduled for Tuesday, were postponed due to winter weather, and a reschedule date is still to be determined. McMinn returns to action in District 5-4A play Friday at Ooltewah, with the girls’ game tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ game at roughly 7:30.
