Riceville and Mountain View split their basketball games Tuesday at Mountain View School.
The Mountain View girls won 52-27, led by Camryn Loden with 15 points, Tessa Clark 12 and Jaxyn-Meadow Hawn 10. For Riceville, Katelyn Edmonds scored 11 points, Hanah Clark 10 and Ellie Whaley 6.
The Riceville boys won 65-31, led by Joc Williams with 14 points and Will Benton and Brady Mullins 13 each. For Mountain View, Tay Hardy scored 11 points and Raymond McCarty and Carter Anderson 8 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.