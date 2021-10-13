McMinn County AAU Youth Wrestling is preparing to begin the season, with the first practice 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at McMinn County High School. The program is open to all boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. Practices will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the MCHS gymnasium's wrestling space. Participants must bring waiver form, T-shirt, shorts and wrestling shoes if they have a pair, with a mouthpiece optional. For more information, contact head coach Kevin Queen via email at Kevin-queen@live.com or call 423-284-2750.
