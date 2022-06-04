Caleb Johnson has been figuring things out for himself through his high school track and field career.
The McMinn County senior’s success at doing so reached the point he will continue throwing at the college level after signing his letter of intent to attend Tennessee Wesleyan during a ceremony May 18 at McMinn County High School.
Johnson recently finished the high school phase of his track and field career with two straight appearances in the TSSAA state meet. He made state his junior year in the discus, then concluded his senior season in the Spring Fling in the shot put.
Along the way, Johnson had set the school record in the discus his senior season, toppling a 34-year-old record previously held by legend Shazzon Bradley.
And Johnson, who also played football for the Cherokees at offensive and defensive line, has accomplished all of this largely by teaching himself how to execute those throws, as McMinn does not have a coach on staff who specializes in the throwing events.
“It’s been a lot of trial and error, a lot of YouTube, a lot of hours after meets coming back and struggling for a little bit and then finally clicking and making little jumps at a time,” Johnson said. “And keeping on moving, and hopefully I can keep doing it through college.”
McMinn head coach Jeff Galloway got Johnson started on the throws in middle school, which Galloway mentioned was about all he could do. Johnson took it himself from there, and in turn has done what he can to help out McMinn’s younger throwers.
“He’s helping these young kids who are coming up and teaching them some of the nuances of throwing,” Galloway said. “It’s a hard event to learn, and he’s helping them a lot. And all the points he scored, it’s amazing what he has done. And he’s kind of self-taught. He did that in middle school. I helped him a little bit in middle school, but he got to where the stuff he needed help with was beyond my scope by the time he got here.”
Johnson had been talking with Carson-Newman and Tusculum during his recruitment as well before opting to stay home and attend TWU. Johnson intends to major in music education, with the intent of becoming a choir director as well as perhaps a coach in track and field.
“Both of their coaches (at C-N and Tusculum) were really awesome and helped me out a lot, but in the end Tennessee Wesleyan just stuck out to me and let me stay at home and let me keep my friendships and my relationships, and I get to stay local,” Johnson said.
And with TWU also being “one of the best” at his intended major, Johnson considered his decision a “no-brainer at that point.” Wesleyan was also Johnson’s first offer during his recruitment.
TWU head coach Michael Basuini, who was present at Johnson’s signing, believes Johnson can qualify for nationals during his career with the Bulldogs. Basuini mentioned Johnson will expand his throwing repertoire to the hammer, weight and javelin throws.
“Caleb has the potential to be a national qualifier for us within a couple of years,” Basuini said. “And there are a couple of other events at the university level. He’ll get to do the hammer and the javelin. And based on what we’ve seen from him, and we get to see him at practice every week because we practice at McMinn, we think he’ll be very good at the hammer and we’ll see him qualify in nationals for that.”
Johnson is looking forward to the new events, especially the hammer and weight.
“The javelin, I’m pretty excited about it. It’s definitely hard,” Johnson said. “And the hammer and weight are the ones I’ve actually really been looking forward to, so I’m super-excited. It’s definitely going to require some work, but I’m pumped.”
Johnson has already come far learning two events mostly through his own efforts, and he has a timetable for what his college track and field expectations are.
“My freshman year is really just to get my bearings and get a few points here and there across the season,” Johnson said. “And then after that, I want to be qualifying for conference every year and try to get to nationals.”
Galloway is also eager to see what Johnson does at the next level, and with Johnson still in Athens, he’ll have every opportunity.
“I can’t wait to see what he does with the weight and the hammer and the javelin because he’s a tremendous athlete,” Galloway said. “I think his athleticism will help him in those events because they’re a lot like the discus, a lot more technical. He understands that, and he should be able to do really well in college. I’m excited for him.”
