GREENBACK — The Tigers and Cherokees were involved in one of the most highly contested games of the season last year.
However, Friday night’s game wasn’t contested at all as Meigs rolled past home standing Greenback 38-0.
Meigs rushed for almost 200 yards and passed for almost 150 yards as the Tigers’ offense manhandled the Cherokees. Defensively, Meigs allowed Greenback just 88 offensive yards, with 45 of those yards coming on one long pass play.
Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald was obviously pleased with the way his team played other than a few issues early in the contest.
“Defensively we got after them and offensively we were able to run the football and throw the football, we were two-dimensional,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m very proud of our effort. There are a lot of things we can clean up, but I really liked our effort. If you play hard you will have a chance. If you play hard and line up right you will have a chance. That’s what we are doing.”
The Tigers make the long trek to Region 2-2A opponent Cumberland Gap, an approximately two hour drive, this Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers lost 44-14 to Grainger two weeks ago and had an off week last week.
Meigs made a few mistakes early, including several penalties and a fumble off a snap. The plays that were run didn’t pick up a lot of yards.
Part of that slow start was just looking at how Greenback lined up defensively and deciphering what the Cherokees’ defensive game plan was.
“You just have to adjust,” Fitzgerald said. “They got to us a little bit early and usually offensively it takes a couple of series to see what they are going to do to you defensively. You just have to get it figured out. You just have to come out and see what defense they are going to come out in and adjust your play calling accordingly.”
But once the Tigers’ offense got rolling it didn’t stop.
The Tigers put up the first points of the game with 5:54 left in the opening quarter. Facing a third and four, Logan Carroll hit Cameron Huckabey on a short inside route and Huckabey raced away from Greenback’s defenders 61 yards for the score.
The extra point attempt failed, leaving the score 6-0.
The Tigers’ defense, as it did the whole game, shut Greenback down on its next drive with Brady Blevins making the interception.
It didn’t take long for the Tigers to reach the end zone again, this time on a 21-yard pass from Carroll to Cody Cawood on a fourth and nine play. The two-point play try failed, leaving the score 12-0 Tigers with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
Meigs then marched on a nine-play drive that included the start of the second quarter and ended with a nine-yard touchdown run by Will Meadows.
The two-point try failed and Meigs led 18-0 with 7:46 left in the second quarter.
One of Greenback’s best scoring chances came on its next drive, but a field goal attempt was wide. Greenback hit a 45-yard pass, one of the few successful offensive plays by Greenback on the night, that put the Cherokees in scoring position before the failed field goal.
Meigs then scored on its fourth straight possession. Starting from its own 12 with 5:20 left until halftime, the Tigers marched down the field to the Greenback 13 where Carroll threw a touchdown strike to Huckabey. The extra point attempt by Carl Balaban was good, giving the Tigers a 25-0 lead with 1:09 left in the half.
Meigs received the ball first to start the second half and Meadows started things off with a good kick return.
The Tigers slogged their way to a long 13-play scoring drive that took up most of the third period, overcoming a motion penalty and a personal foul call along the way. Near the end of the drive Meigs took advantage of back-to-back offsides calls on Greenback and Carroll powered his way into the end zone from four yards out.
The extra point failed and Meigs led 31-0 with 2:33 left in the third quarter.
After stopping Greenback on three downs, the Tigers took over on their own 37 and drove down to the Greenback 28. A fourth down pass was incomplete, but a pass interference call gave Meigs new life.
The Tigers took advantage of that call a couple of plays later with a nine-yard touchdown run by Tylan Kraskouskas. Balaban’s extra point made it 38-0 with 8:59 to play.
Now on a running clock because of the 35-point margin the game didn’t take long to finish and Meigs earned the 38-0 victory.
Greenback had only 88 yards of total offense. The Cherokees finished with just 18 rushing yards on 21 carries and 70 yards passing, completing seven out of 15 attempts.
“We knew (Greenback coach) Greg (Ryan) would have a good scheme and we were able to shut it down,” Fitzgerald said. “So we felt good about what we did against them defensively. Defensively, you’ve got to line up right and you’ve got to play hard. That’s what our guys did. That’s 95% of playing defense, getting lined up right and running to the football.”
Meigs, by contrast, rushed 41 times for 194 yards. Meadows, Carroll and Kraskouskas each had touchdown runs.
Carroll was 6-of-9 through the air for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Carroll has thrown five touchdown passes in his first two games as the Tigers’ starting quarterback.
“He’s done a good job. We are proud of the job he has done in the first two games and he is just going to get better as the season continues,” Fitzgerald said.
Huckabey showed his big-play potential, catching two passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Cawood also had two catches for 31 yards and a score. Jackson Shaver caught one pass for 15 yards and Meadows had 28 yards on one catch.
Defensively, 14 Tigers all made at least one solo or assisted tackle. Justin Key and Ben Smith both made four solo tackles. Key also had five assisted tackles and Smith had four.
Luke Pendergrass made four solo tackles while Brady Blevins, Da’Qwan Tatum and Dalton Pendergrass each made three solo tackles. Matthew Kraskouskas finished with a pair of sacks while Smith made two tackles for loss. Key, Dalton Purgason and Michael Sneed each made one tackle for loss.
The only negatives for Meigs was the early fumbled snap and having seven penalties for 75 yards. Greenback was called for six penalties for 48 yards.
