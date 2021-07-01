ETOWAH - Etowah Special Olympics golfer Ryan Triplett will be going for his fourth state title.
Triplett shot an 88 to win a regional qualifier tournament at Bear Trace in Harrison Bay on Tuesday. That qualifies him for the state tournament later this year.
“I’m excited, I can’t wait,” Triplett said. “I can’t wait to go for another state title this year. I was hoping to have a good year this year and I’m off to a good start. We are on a roll.”
This was Triplett’s second tournament of the year and his second win. He has another regional qualifier in Middle Tennessee coming up soon, but he has already qualified for the state tournament in Smyrna in September regardless of how that turns out.
Triplett has won the state three times, with the last state title season coming in 2019.
On Tuesday, Triplett and his partner, M.E. Davis of Soddy Daisy, won the tournament despite not getting a birdie.
Triplett said the course at Harrison Bay is a hard one. He and Davis, playing alternate shot over 18 holes, had nine pars and no birdies along with a few bogies.
“There were a couple we should have had for birdies,” Triplett said. “There were several (putts) on the edge of the cup. We had opportunities to get birdies, but they just wouldn’t go in. But we got a lot of pars and that kept us in it.”
It did more than just keep them in it as the second place finishers shot a 94 and the two teams that tied for third place both shot a 97.
“If we had a couple of birdies we would have really shot low,” Triplett said. “We should have shot an 85, maybe even lower than that if we had those birdies.”
Now that he has qualified for the state tournament, the only big news Triplett is waiting for is whether he will be part of the Summer Olympics, which is determined by a draw.
“We will know in a couple of weeks,” a hopeful Triplett said.
