Struggling with a team near the bottom of the District 5-AAA standings is not what the Lady Cherokees want to be doing as tournament time approaches.
But that’s what McMinn County’s girls were doing Friday at Soddy-Daisy High School, never able to put the Lady Trojans away until the buzzer sounded on the Lady Tribe’s 49-41 win.
McMinn had trailed 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and built a precarious 19-15 halftime lead. The Lady Cherokees (9-12, 6-4 District 5-AAA) were still clinging ahead 29-27 after three before stretching their lead by enough to escape.
“We never got into a rhythm,” said Lady Tribe coach Tim McPhail. “We looked uncomfortable on the floor, and I’m not exactly sure why. We’ve been battling through injuries here lately, and that may have a little something to do with it. We haven’t had full practices and haven’t had all my girls at practice, and I think that kind of showed up (this weekend).”
Oliver, who scored seven of her nine points Friday in the fourth quarter, was still struggling with an injury to her shooting hand sustained on Tuesday at Bradley Central and hadn’t practiced all week before Friday. Allie Hansford had been out for a few days with a banged-up knee and just returned to the lineup Friday. And Konstantina Papaioannou (concussion) and Aubrey Gonzalez (ankle), who sustained their injuries at Cleveland in January, were out again this weekend but are expected back in practice today.
Jada Mack led McMinn with 16 points at Soddy-Daisy, and Addie Smith scored 14 points and Brooklyn Stinnett eight.
After a 19-15 first quarter, the Tribe (13-10, 7-5) outscored the Trojans 24-12 in the second quarter and continued pulling away after a 43-27 halftime lead. McMinn led 59-38 after three quarters.
“We played pretty well and took care of business,” said Cherokees coach Ed Clendenen. “I thought we were a little bit sloppy with the ball, but I thought we defended well and played pretty solid.”
Ty Runyan led the Tribe with 23 points and also pulled eight rebounds. Tucker Monroe and Hayden Frank scored eight points each. Donovan Daniel and Parker Bebb each scored six, each of them throwing down a dunk. Twelve Cherokees ended up scoring points.
Friday’s games were the last in District 5-AAA regular-season play for both McMinn basketball teams, who will find out their district tournament seedings and brackets Wednesday morning.
“We just want to get in a good rhythm and playing well when we get into the tournament and everything,” Clendenen said. “That’s what it’s about now.”
The Lady Tribe trailed 49-21 at halftime at White County High School, then fell further behind against the team from the opposing District 6-AAA 65-28 after three. Oliver, still struggling with the injury to her shooting hand, sat out most of the second half.
“The same thing that happened against Soddy, we looked really uncomfortable and we let their size affect how we play,” McPhail said. “And they’re a really big girls’ basketball team. Their length really gave us problems. And we just played a little bit scared, and we shouldn’t be doing that in February. I can understand maybe in November, but by now we should not be doing that.”
Smith led McMinn with 11 points Saturday, and Stinnett scored 10 and Mack eight. Gracie Dodgen led White with 21 points, with six Warriorettes scoring at least seven points each.
“We’ve just got to put these two games fresh out of our mind and come back Monday and get back to work,” McPhail said. “Because it’s tournament time, that’s when you want to be playing your best, and obviously we’re not right now.”
McMinn was whistled for its 10th foul of the game with three minutes left in the first quarter, putting the Warriors in the double bonus for the rest of the first half.
The rest of the game was a shootout that ended up in White’s favor. McMinn trailed 54-41 at halftime and slipped further behind 83-59 after three quarters.
“We obviously didn’t defend near as good as we needed to,” Clendenen said. “We gave up a ton of baskets from straight-line drives and second-chance points, from the free throw line particularly.”
Andrew Beavers led McMinn with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Frank added 11 points, Davion Evans dished 10 assists to go with his nine points, and Runyan and Bebb scored eight points each. Slatten finished with 37 points for the Warriors.
Both McMinn basketball teams play their next games at home Tuesday against area rival Meigs County, their first of three non-district games to close the regular season.
McMinn’s games at Alcoa, which were postponed from December, have been rescheduled for Thursday, and McMinn closes the regular season at home Feb. 15 against McMinn Central.
The girls’ games tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys’ games at roughly 7:30.
