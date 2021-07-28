COOKEVILLE — Former Meigs County football player Aaron Swafford is coming back to the Volunteer State.
Swafford has transferred from the Naval Academy Preparatory School (NAPS) to Tennessee Tech. Swafford said he began looking at some options in the spring and believes Cookeville is a great landing spot for him.
“I think Tech is the best opportunity for me,” Swafford said. “For me in the future I wanted to play some defense and Tech gave me that opportunity. I liked the coaches here when I visited when I was in high school. It really wasn’t a hard decision.”
While he will no longer be attending the Naval Academy, he is not sorry for making the Midshipmen his original college choice.
“I’m happy I made the decision I did,” Swafford said. “I learned a lot up there. I’ve matured and learned how to push through adversity and learned to do things myself. When I made the decision to look at my options, the coaches at the (Navy) prep school helped me and I appreciate that.”
That said, he’s happy to be at Tennessee Tech and simply happy to be playing football. He did not get to play at Navy Prep School because of COVID-19 and his shoulder surgery.
“I haven’t played since the state championship game in high school,” Swafford said. “I haven’t even put on a helmet when they were practicing (at NAPS) because of my shoulder. So saying I’m glad to be playing doesn’t begin to say how I feel. But I’m happy to be back.”
His year at Navy’s prep school does not count as a year of eligibility so Swafford is still a freshman in terms of football, though he is a sophomore academically. He is currently planning to study economics with an interest in going into law.
While Swafford went to Navy as a quarterback, he will be a safety for the Eagles. He’s listed as 6’0” tall and 207 pounds on the Tennessee Tech roster.
Swafford is in Cookeville now, but has only been working out and lifting weights. Fall practice won’t start until next week and he is expecting another former Tiger to join him.
Meigs County lineman Malachi Hayden, Swafford said, is joining the team and will likely be on campus next week.
“It will be nice to have someone else I know,” Swafford said. “It’s also nice to have three players playing football at the next level, between us and Jackson Fritts (Tusculum). That’s good for Meigs County High School and the community.”
