Bryce Goodner did not take long to decide where he is headed next – and it will be close to home.
The former McMinn County offensive line standout announced Tuesday morning on his Twitter account that he will continue his education and college football career at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Goodner redshirted this past football season at Virginia Tech and had announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal Friday. Within hours of entering the portal, Goodner had picked up offers from Chattanooga, Virginia Military Institute, Tennessee Tech, Bowling Green, MTSU and UNC-Charlotte.
“I would like to thank all the coaches that have reached out to me after I entered the portal,” said Goodner in his announcement. “However I will be doing what I know is best for me and my future.”
Although Goodner's decision to transfer to the FCS program in the Southern Conference came just four days after he entered the portal, his announcement indicated that it came with a lot of thought, prayer and discussion.
“I've prayed about it, thought about it, sought counsel from people I trust and also just trusted my gut feeling,” Goodner said. “Saying that, I'm very happy and proud to announce that I'll be coming back to my home state of (Tennessee) to play football and study at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Go Mocs.”
Goodner, a 6’3” 300-pound offensive lineman, will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Goodner was a two-time Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State honoree at McMinn, the most imposing member of an offensive line that helped drive the Cherokees to a 19-3 record and two Region 2-6A runner-up finishes through the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Chattanooga is coming off a 6-5 season in 2021, which included a 21-16 upset win over then-No. 10 ETSU. The Mocs recently experienced some program history in the 2022 NFL draft, as offensive lineman Cole Strange became the program's first-ever first-round pick with his selection to the New England Patriots at 29th overall.
UTC begins the 2022 season Sept. 3 at Finley Stadium against SoCon opponent Wofford.
