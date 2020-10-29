NASHVILLE - The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2020-21 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Youth ages 6-16 may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.
Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.
Archery season began in the state on Sept. 26 and the first segment ends Oct. 30, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season is Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 7. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Nov. 7.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units.
The guide is available on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Virginia women charged with feeding bear
Wildlife Officers have charged a woman from Virginia with a misdemeanor violation after she intentionally fed a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg.
In a September 30 video that went viral on the social media platform TikTok, Kristin Hailee Farris (21) of Danville, VA intentionally hand-fed what appears to be watermelon, chocolate, and other food to a black bear in Gatlinburg. The video is still live on the TikTok platform and has been viewed over 500,000 times.
Working with wildlife officers from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Farris has been served with Illegal Black Bear Feeding in Gatlinburg, a Class B Misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine. She is required to return to Sevier Co. for booking.
These types of actions spawned regulations in the year 2000 that prohibit anyone to feed a black bear or leave food or garbage in a manner that attracts bears. The regulations apply to a 6 sq. mi. area of Gatlinburg and are intended to create a buffer zone to deter bears from going further into the city if they aren’t fed or can’t get into garbage.
“The overwhelming desire to have a close encounter with a black bear is strangely more powerful than common sense,” says Sevier Co. Wildlife Sgt. David Sexton. “Many people intentionally feed bears with little regard for the dire consequences to the bears and humans they leave behind.”
Riparian tree planting grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announces the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations, and conservation groups, etc., with riparian tree planting projects.
All seedlings must be purchased through the Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry. Tree planting season in Tennessee is December through March.
Five grants, at $500 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $2,500 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The projects are to be completed, the money spent, and a report submitted by June 30, 2021. In order to meet this deadline, TWRA will accept proposals through Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.
Contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by e-mail at Della.Sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, interested persons may also contact a regional Aquatic Habitat Protection biologist at the TWRA offices.
For Region III, which includes McMinn and Meigs counties, contact Bobby Brown at (931) 484-9571 or Bobby.Brown@tn.gov is his email address.
