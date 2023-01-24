Officiating-related controversy made its mark early in the boys’ basketball rivalry rematch between McMinn County and McMinn Central.
Caden Hester, from McMinn, and Gabe Masingale, from Central, got tangled up as the first quarter ended. According to video of the game from Josh Boggess of Boggess Videography, Hester blocked a jump shot at the buzzer and chased the ensuing loose ball. As he was crashing to the ground, Hester was securing the rebound and happened to grab Masingale’s right leg in the process. Just as Masingale was kicking his leg out from Hester’s grasp, the nearby referee issued technical fouls to both players and ejected them.
That double ejection was particularly devastating for the Chargers, as Masingale is their leading scorer and rebounder this season. The Cherokees pulled away to an 11-point halftime lead and then piled on a 33-9 fourth quarter on the way to a 102-62 victory Monday at McMinn County High School. The Tribe’s win salvaged a split of the county rivalry, with McMinn having lost by two points at Central in December.
“I thought our effort was tremendous to start with,” said Cherokees head coach Randy Casey. “When the game started, they (Central) were playing hard, too. (Jacob) Ferguson hit a couple of shots that kept them in the game early. I thought it was real quick on Masingale and Hester ejecting them. But it happens, those guys were trying to, whatever.”
Masingale had been on pace for a potentially productive evening before his ejection, having scored nine points in a first quarter that ended with the Chargers trailing just 19-17.
“They handcuffed us, and nothing we could do about it, and we just had to take it and leave,” said Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis. “There was nothing we could do. I don’t think my guys played a bad basketball game. Did we have bad moments? Absolutely. We missed four layups in the fourth quarter. We had bad moments, we really did, but when you’re handcuffed and then have bad moments it makes it look a lot worse than it really is.”
McMinn senior Tucker Monroe crossed the 1,000 career points mark Monday, making four 3-pointers on the way to 17 points in his final outing against Central. Monroe was one of four Cherokees in double digits, led by Reese Frazier with 21 points, including four threes himself. Hayden Smith scored 17 points, as well, and Trent Peak came off the bench for 16 points, including three shots from long distance.
“I’ve been stressing it for a while now just trying to get it out of the way, but doing it against Central, last time playing Central ever for me, it was just a blessing for me, really,” Monroe said about his milestone.
“I just did what I could to win, and just hit shots, me and Reese. It was good.”
Jacob Ferguson, the Central senior, had kept his team in striking distance in Masingale’s absence with 10 points all in the second quarter. Ferguson began the period with a layup to tie at 19-19, but McMinn responded with an 8-0 run with a three from Brady Mullins and then a trey and a steal-and-score from Peak.
“A senior stepping up doing the things he had to do to keep us in the ball game,” Curtis said. “And that’s what I expected him to do. He’s a good kid, and he’s waited three years to play this type of game, and he did what he should have done. I was proud of him and I think that will be a good thing for Jacob going forward knowing, ‘Hey, I can do this stuff. I can do this every game.’”
Ferguson drained two triples that twice cut McMinn’s lead to six points, but Will Benton got a putback and swipe-and-score, and Frazier drained a 3-pointer, for a 7-2 Tribe run and 47-36 lead to head into halftime.
McMinn pushed its lead to 60-40 during the third quarter, but the Chargers fought back off the brink one last time with an 11-3 run, during which the Tribe’s Benton was also hit with a technical foul and ejected. That allowed Will Cooper, who led Central with 15 points for the game, to follow up his score off a turnover with two free throws, which cut McMinn’s lead to 63-51.
But Central’s defensive ace McCain Baker picked up his fourth foul on a Monroe layup, giving him a three-point play. Another 3-pointer from Monroe bumped the Tribe lead back to 69-53 to begin the fourth quarter.
“We had McCain Baker on the bench in foul trouble, and any time he’s on the bench, our defense is not going to be as good as it was because he’s the best defender in our league,” Curtis said. “He’s the best defender around, and he had to come out because he had four fouls. And then after our 11-3 run, they go on a (6-2) run to stretch it back out. And that’s with Baker on the bench. It’s hard to win any ball games with Baker and Masingale on the bench at the same time. We’re not going to win many like that, not especially as talented as McMinn is.”
Isaiah Edmonds started the final period with an inside hoop for Central, but McMinn hit back with a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach, which started with Mullins hitting his second and third 3-pointers of the game. Cooper broke that run with a two at around six minutes left, but the Cherokees were already ahead 81-57 and continued swelling that lead.
The Tribe made 15 threes for the game, with five different shooters contributing to that total.
“That’s the night we’ve been waiting on, for everybody to make shots on the same night,” Casey said. “And hopefully we keep that going. I’m proud of my team, and I thought we played extremely hard.
“They (Central) got us over there, and our guys were ready and making sure it wasn’t going to happen again. And our team has gotten so much better over the course of the last three weeks to a month. It’s amazing. Our practices have been tremendous, and I still think our best basketball is ahead of us.”
Per TSSAA rules, Masingale for Central and Hester and Benton for McMinn will be suspended their respective teams’ next two games for their ejections. For Central, that is two key District 3-2A games against Loudon at home and at Sweetwater, while for McMinn it is a non-district game at William Blount and a District 5-4A contest at Howard.
CHARGERETTES 65, LADY CHEROKEES 27: The Central girls scored the game's first 12 points on the way to a season sweep of short-handed McMinn.
After that start, the Chargerettes (15-5) made just three of their last 10 field goal attempts of the first quarter, which allowed the Lady Tribe to hang around for a while. But Molly Masingale, who scored 12 of her game-high 21 points in the opening period, still got a three-point play and made the third of her 3-pointers that had Central leading 20-10 at the end of the quarter.
The Chargerettes then put up a 17-4 second quarter, swelling their lead to 37-14 at halftime. Karina Bystry scored nine of her 18 points during that second period. McMinn (13-11) committed 18 turnovers in the first half.
“I felt like in especially the first quarter and maybe into the second quarter there that we were real impatient,” said Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan. “At our place we hit 17 threes, and I reminded them after the first quarter, are we trying to make 18? Are we trying to break that record instead of just let’s run our offense and be patient. And when we did that we got really good open shots. And I felt in that first quarter we were taking quick shots. They were open, but they were taking quick shots instead of running the offense a little bit. But I thought we did a good defensively, especially in the halfcourt defense, I thought we did good there.”
The Lady Cherokees trailed 57-18 at the end of three.
“We’re missing one, but we stayed after it,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “We’re getting better. I don’t understand a lot of things about a lot of things, but that’s just the way it goes. And they don’t need no help, and they got it. So we’ll just let it go from there, and that’s just the way it goes. The girls gave good effort, and we’ll just stay after it and hope everything changes. But we fought hard.
“We’re going to have that when you’ve got one ballhandler and nobody else wants the ball. You’ve got to want the ball, and that’s what happens.”
McMinn was still without Aubrey Gonzalez, who became its leading scorer after All-State senior point guard Peytyn Oliver sustained a season-ending ACL tear in December. Gonzalez, a junior, sprained her ankle in the first week of January. Jaz Moses and Reagan Goforth each scored six points Monday to lead the Lady Tribe.
“They’re just struggling right now,” Morgan said of McMinn. “You lose your top two scorers, boy, it’s just hard. Hopefully they’ll get at least the one girl back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.