The McMinn County Cherokees swept a season opening double header at home Monday against District 5-4A opponent Howard.
The Cherokees took the first game 22-0, then sat their starters but still continued their hot-hitting ways with a 14-3 win in game two.
GAME 1: Brooks Berry and Jace Hyde combined for seven RBIs as McMinn (2-0, 2-0 District 5-4A) scored six runs in the first inning en route to a 22-0 win at home Monday versus Howard.
Berry, a freshman who is already committed to Alabama, went 2-2 in his first high school game, and his first at-bat was an RBI triple in the first inning. The second at-bat for the son of Tennessee Wesleyan baseball head coach Billy Berry was a two-run double to give him four RBIs. Berry also scored three runs in the game.
The Cherokees jumped on their guests early as eight different hitters got a hit and they scored 16 runs in the second inning.
"This early in the year it's all about seeing what you got on your team. We're still trying to get into the swing of things," Cherokees head coach Matt Ray said.
GAME 2: After their opening victory, the Cherokees won going away 14-3 in the nightcap of the doubleheader, despite playing backups and junior varsity throughout.
Landon Fugate and Ethan Barrett had three hits each and Barrett scored three runs in the game as well.
Cherokee pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and only allowed two earned runs.
"We try to use this first week as a filler to see what we thought was right or if we need to make some changes," Ray said.
Although the Cherokees dominated their opponent, Ray feels like things could have been cleaner.
"I think there were some baseball IQ mistakes today," Ray said. "We made a couple of baserunning mistakes not knowing the situation defensively. There were a couple of instance of that today, but we did what we were supposed to do and got many guys reps today."
McMinn resumes play in the Playing for a Cure tournament, which it begins noon Thursday against Science Hill at Jefferson County High School. The Cherokees play the rest of that tournament Friday and Saturday at Heritage High School, with a game 3 p.m. Friday against Station Camp, 10 a.m. Saturday against Powell and 3 p.m. Saturday against Montgomery Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.