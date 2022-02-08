DECATUR — The next chapter in the McMinn Central-Meigs County rivalry took place on Friday and there was plenty of action on and off the court.
The Chargerettes took control early, but had to hold off a furious Meigs rally that cut Central’s lead to just four points before the Chargerettes came away with a 70-51 victory.
The Chargerettes clinched the District 3-2A regular season title with the win. They will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
Chargerettes head coach Johnny Morgan was pleased early as the Chargerettes jumped ahead, but thought his team didn’t play as strong in the middle of the game.
“We played well early and got out to a big lead,” Morgan said. “Then I think we thought we were going to blow them out and they were just going to lie down. But they didn’t and they came back.
“I thought we place antsy and scared in the third quarter. We didn’t want to shoot and we didn’t want to guard anybody. Then we started playing better in the fourth.”
Lady Tigers head coach Derika Jenkins thought her team’s effort was good and she was glad to see her team show some mental toughness in the face of a sizable deficit.
“I thought we played hard,” Jenkins said. “I’m proud of my girls for not giving up. We were down by 20 or so points and came back and cut it down to four before they pushed it back out again. If we can get off to a good start and do the little things right, like boxing out and communicating on defense, we will be OK.”
Despite the loss, the Meigs girls will finish the regular season in second place, meaning they will get a first round bye in the district tournament.
Central’s Molly Masingale and Meigs County’s Talley Lawson both led their teams with 29 points. Both complimented the other.
“We played pretty good and hit our shots,” Masingale said. “Our defense was good as well. She’s (Lawson) a good player, she’s really shifty. She can pass the ball, play defense and she can shoot the three-ball too.”
Lawson returned the compliment.
“She is a really good player, the best player on their team,” Lawson said. “It’s hard guarding a girl like her and also bringing the ball up the court against their press. I was definitely tired after the game.”
Central has won both regular season games against Meigs comfortably, though the Lady Tigers made progress in the second game, according to Lawson.
“I thought we played pretty well, better than we did the first time we played them,” Lawson said. “We need to be more consistent and not have mental lapses. If we can be more consistent and get off to a good start I think we can beat them.”
The boys’ game remained close until the Tigers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 61-46 victory.
The top two seeds get a first round bye in the district tournament, so the win was a big one for the Tigers.
“I thought Central got off to a strong start and we didn’t,” Tigers head coach Sammy Perkinson said. “Everything they put up went in. But I’m proud of my boys for just keeping going. Once we got into it I thought we played pretty well. We defended well. Hopefully, all that carries on to the district tournament.”
Chargers head coach Daniel Curtis said his team simply couldn’t hit the big shots when they needed to.
“We just couldn’t get our shots to fall,” Curtis said. “And that affected our defense. Credit to Meigs, they defended us pretty well, but after the first quarter we just couldn’t get anything to fall … When you have bad offense and bad defense, that’s a recipe for disaster.”
As sometimes happens in rivalry games, a brief skirmish erupted between a couple of students at the start of the fourth quarter, but order was quickly restored.
The Tigers (13-9, 7-3) and Lady Tigers (14-9, 8-2) will host Polk County on Monday, travel to Whitwell in a makeup game on Tuesday and end the regular season on Friday at home against Maryville Christian. All those games have 6 p.m. start times for the girls and the boys following around 7:30.
The Chargerettes (19-4, 9-0) and Chargers (9-14, 5-4) will host Polk County on Tuesday and Tellico on Thursday before ending the regular season on Friday at East Hamilton.
The District 3-2A Tournament, all of which will be held at Meigs County, will be from Tuesday, Feb. 15, through Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Lawson hit a couple of buckets as well for Meigs, but Central’s lead kept increasing as Masingale and Karina Bystry both made shots. Then Bystry hit another shot before Baker and Carlee Rule hit back-to-back ‘3’s.
Lawson hit a field goal to end the quarter, but Central was ahead 23-6 going to the second period.
Meigs found the bottom of the net more often in the second quarter with Kayden Hennessee and Lawson doing most of the scoring for the Lady Tigers, along with Lila Brown.
But Masingale, Maddox Mayfield, Bystry and Makinlee Buckner all scored for the Chargerettes and Central still enjoyed a 38-22 advantage at the half.
Meigs rallied in a hurry to start the third. Lawson sparked the rally with five straight buckets — two of them being three-pointers — and the Lady Tigers were suddenly down only 38-34 with about five minutes left in the third quarter.
The rally was short-lived, however, as Bystry then hit a three-pointer and the Chargerettes forced three straight turnovers and Central converted those turnovers into points by Buckner and Baker.
Masingale ended the third with a three-point play and the Chargerettes went to the fourth ahead 50-37.
Central was able to maintain a solid lead throughout the fourth and came away with a 70-51 victory.
Aside from Masingale and Lawson each scoring 29 points, Central’s Baker added 15 and Meigs’ Hennessee finished with eight.
Meigs kept it close with buckets by Ethan Meadows, Cole Owens and Matthew Boshears, but Central outscored Meigs 5-2 in the final couple of minutes of the first period on a trey by Darius Carden, a bucket by Masingale and a free throw by Carden.
Central led 16-8 going to the second period.
The two teams played even early in the seocnd before Meigs began to close the gap. Down 26-13 after a trey by Carden with under six minutes left in the half, the Tigers went on a 16-0 run.
Owens sparked the run with two buckets and a ‘3’, followed by a bucket by Payton Armour, a trey by Meadows and then one bucket each by Owens and Armour.
That put Meigs up 28-16 and Owens ended the period with another bucket to give Meigs a 30-26 halftime lead.
Central could not find the bucket, going scoreless in the final six minutes of the second quarter.
Boshears paced Meigs early in the third with two buckets and a three-pointer. Levi Caldwell later hit a bucket for Meigs while Carden and Cooper scored for Central.
At that point the game was still close but, ahead 41-33, Caldwell and Armour led Meigs to a 50-38 advantage entering the fourth.
A pair of three-pointers by Masingale and Carden brought Central closer at 50-44 with 6:25 left in the game, but that was as close as the Chargers got as Meigs was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Owens and Armour led the Tigers with 16 points while Carden topped the Chargers’ scoring with 18 points.
