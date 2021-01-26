After a long time on the road, Meigs County split a pair of home contests against visiting Sweetwater Monday.
The Lady Tigers ran past Sweetwater 54-20 while the Tigers fell 75-48.
The Sweetwater girls were overmatched as they scored just eight points in the first half and Meigs forced 12 first half turnovers. The Lady Tigers hit six '3's in the first half on the way to a 30-8 halftime lead and cruised on for the victory. Meigs forced 23 turnovers
"We got off to a bit of a sluggish start, but then we got some turnovers and got some easy baskets off of those," Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell said. "We moved the ball well and we played some defense. Once we got the lead it got away from them pretty quickly."
Unfortunately for Meigs fans, the same could be said for the second game. The Tigers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, but after a Sweetwater timeout the Wildcats outscored Meigs 17-2 over the rest of the first quarter. Meigs trailed 35-16 at the half and made a run in the second half to cut Sweetwater's lead to 15, but couldn’t get much closer than that as Sweetwater again took control on the way to a 27-point win.
One of Sweetwater's players, who was not on the floor at the time, suffered an injury and an ambulance had to be called. No further information on her condition was available.
Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said his team needs to be mentally tougher.
"We jump out to a lead and they call timeout. They come out and stepped it up,” he said. “It seems like when things don't go our way, we just don't respond well. We have to be able to bear those (tough times) and keep playing."
Perkinson lamented his team's missed free throws, missed easy buckets and missed defensive assignments as examples of not being as mentally into the game as needed.
The Lady Tigers (9-4, 6-0 in District 5-AA) and Tigers (5-11, 1-4) will host Kingston tonight with the girls’ game starting at 6 p.m.
Lady Tigers 54, Lady Wildcats 20
Sweetwater scored the first points of the game off a three-pointer, but it was all Lady Tigers after that.
A three-pointer by Jacelyn Stone tied the game and then two free throws by Anna Crowder, another trey by Stone, a free throw by Anna Crowder and a bucket by Jaci Powell gave the Lady Tigers an 11-5 advantage going to the second quarter.
Then the Lady Tigers stretched their lead out even further in the second period. Back-to-back '3's by Ansley Wade and Anna Crowder and then another trey by Powell made it 20-5. A bucket by Wade, a three-pointer by Powell, a three-point play by Anna Crowder and then a bucket by Ella Crowder made it 30-5.
Sweetwater scored its only points of the second quarter on a three-pointer as the clock wound down and Meigs went to the half with a 30-8 lead.
Meigs continued to dominate in the second half. Ella Crowder, Stone, Anna Crowder and Talley Lawson all scored in the third and took a 43-18 lead to the fourth as Meigs cruised to the lopsided victory.
Wildcats 75, Tigers 48
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on two buckets by Matthew Boshears and one by Payton Armour.
After a Sweetwater timeout, however, Meigs was outscored 17-2 for the rest of the quarter. The Tigers' only bucket for the rest of the period was by Ethan Meadows.
Meigs trailed 11-8, but Sweetwater hit back-to-back '3's to go up 17-8 heading to the second period.
Jackson Shaver hit a bucket and the Tigers hit a few free throws to get Meigs' offense going a bit, but Sweetwater continued to find the bottom of the bucket and had a 33-12 lead with 2:12 left in the half. Field goals by Seth Caldwell and Cole Owens helped, but Meigs still trailed 35-16 at the half.
Sweetwater had as much as a 24-point lead in the third quarter before Meigs charged back to within 15 points with Armour, Boshears and Meadows leading the Tigers. At one point Meadows scored eight straight points to cut Sweetwater's lead to 48-29.
But the Wildcats ended the period with a 50-33 advantage.
The Tigers couldn't cut into that deficit much in the final period in a 75-48 loss.
Meadows led the Tigers with 22 points. Sweetwater had 12 different players score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.