ALCOA – Battle as it did, McMinn Central could never quite return to form after its promising start to the District 5-AA tournament semifinal match.
The third-seeded Chargerettes won the first set before sustaining a four-set 20-25, 25-22, 33-31, 25-11 loss to No. 2 Loudon, ending their season a match short of a region berth on Monday at Alcoa High School.
Three of Lucy Davis' team-high eight kills and aces from Aaliyah Price and Kailey Finney had staked Central (4-10) to a first-set lead as large as 20-11. The Chargerettes reached set point ahead 24-16 and stopped a 4-1 Loudon run to claim the opening set.
But the Lady Redskins' momentum from late in the first set carried over into the second, which it started on a 4-1 burst. Loudon scored five straight points to build a 13-7 cushion. Central got back within two points three times with the score into the 20s, but the Lady Redskins held on to even sets at 1-1.
"We just had a fire within us, but when we started losing points we just let it go,” said Central coach Jenna Adams. “And that can't be just up to the three coaches yelling at them or whatever. They've got to do it as a team.”
Loudon jumped out 7-0 in the third set and held the Chargerettes off to a 24-18 lead. But with Davis on serve, Central fought off six straight set points. Davis served an ace while the Lady Redskins committed six errors, and the Chargerettes raced ahead 25-24.
Seven ties and three lead changes followed, with neither team able to close the other out until a Loudon kill tied at 31-31, and then Central committed a hitting error and a defense error to end that set now facing a 2-1 deficit.
The Chargerettes could not mount a similar rally in the fourth set, which was tied 8-8 before Loudon closed out the match on a 17-3 run. The Lady Redskins finished the match with a 25-15 kills advantage.
"There were some points where we really fought for it,” Adams said. “But if we don't have all seniors out there putting forth as much effort, then we're not going to have a good six-member team. There were some times that we did work, but there were more times that we did not work together or talk. If the other team is heard on the floor more than what you are, then you know that you're beat.”
Davis led Central with eight kills, and Price had four, Callahan Nichols two and Kampbell Darnell one kill. Davis and Finney each served two aces, and Price, Hailey Curtis and Josie Grueber one each.
The Chargerettes graduate five seniors from this year's team, including three players who were named All-District 5-AA. Davis and Price earned First Team honors, while Curtis was named to the Second Team. Darnell, a sophomore, also received a Second Team distinction.
Central made some strides in 2021 after a winless record last year, winning its first game since 2018 and picking up two wins in District 5-AA play during the regular season. It's a group Adams wishes she could've kept intact for longer than the two years she has coached, so far.
"We had a really good team this year, and I wish I would've had them all four years,” Adams said. “I feel like if I would've had them all four years, I think we would have been unstoppable.”
In other tournament action Monday, Kingston ousted Sequoyah in four sets in the first round, then fell to top-seeded Alcoa in three sets in the other semifinal. Alcoa and Loudon advanced to the Region 3-AA tournament and will play for the district title today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.