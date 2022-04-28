KINGSTON — The McMinn Central baseball team sustained a 14-4 five-inning loss Monday at Kingston High School in District 3-2A play.
The Chargers (6-14, 1-8 District 3-2A) jumped ahead 3-0 in the top of the first inning on a Luke Morris double for two runs and a wild pitch for another. But Kingston answered with three tying runs in the bottom of the first.
A McCain Baker RBI double gave Central its last lead, 4-3, in the top of the second inning. The Yellowjackets stung back with five runs in the bottom of the second, then added three more in the third and three in the fifth to invoke the run rule.
Kingston out-hit the Chargers 12-5, with the Yellowjackets homering twice along with two doubles and a triple. Central committed three errors, issued three walks and hit three batters.
Central's home leg against Kingston has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, and it will be Senior Night for the Chargers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.