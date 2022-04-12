The Athens City Middle School boys' soccer team picked up two wins last week, beating Rhea Middle 3-0 and Lake Forest 3-2.
Against Lake Forest, Koby Cook led all scorers with two goals and Brendan Johnson added his first-ever goal for the game winner.
Against Rhea, Bryson Webb led all scorers with two goals and Cook added the final score for the Cougars (4-2). Denney McPhail got the clean sheet at goalkeeper, and the Cougars' defense limited the Eagles to three shots for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.