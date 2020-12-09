PIKEVILLE — McMinn Central swept away a pair of overmatched Bledsoe County teams Tuesday in non-district matchups.
The Chargerettes prevailed 75-20, while the Chargers got the road win 64-40.
It can be hard to find ways to improve when facing an overmatched team, but Chargerettes Coach Johnny Morgan said his team was still able to get something out of the game.
“We still got to work on some stuff,” Morgan said. “They played some man and they played some zone so we got to work on that. We got to a point where we could just play position defense without trying to steal the ball and to just slow down and run our offense. We only have 10 (players) so I just platooned them, five in and five out. We shot the ball better tonight. We didn’t shoot free throws very well, but we shot our other shots better, so that was encouraging.”
Chargers’ Coach Daniel Curtis was happier with his team’s offense, but was even more pleased with the team’s defensive play. The only issue Curtis saw was not being able to make a big lead bigger.
“I thought our offense was good and our defense was very good,” Curtis said. “Our 1-3-1 defense was really good, they only scored 12 points in the first half. We still need to get better though. We have to learn how to take a 17 point lead and make it a 27 point lead. But it’s a win and I will take it.”
The Chargersettes (5-0) and Chargers (3-0) are scheduled to travel to Midway on Thursday with the girls starting at 6:30 p.m. and the boys following around 8 p.m. Sequoyah comes to Central on Friday.
Seven Chargerettes scored in the first quarter with Kellan Baker and Lucy Davis each scoring six points. The other scorers were Kailey Finney, Molly Masingale, Makinlee Buckner, Kara Crabtree and Carsi Beaty.
Central put up almost as many points in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Warriors 21-4 in the second period.
Baker added nine points to her total to lead the way with Masingale, Sadie Goodin, Maddox Mayfield, Crabtree and Beaty all scoring as well.
Central led 46-7 at the half.
The Chargerettes continued to score at a solid clip with 18 third-quarter points. Baker hit a pair of three-pointers while Masingale and Beaty each hit a pair of buckets. Finney and Crabtree also scored.
Central led 64-17 and the Chargerettes were able to use a lot of younger players and worked on certain aspects of the game rather than trying to score as many points as they could.
The Chargerettes still added 11 more points in the fourth, led by Davis with six points while Finney hit a trey and Mayfield made a field goal.
The only negative for the Chargerettes on the night was at the free throw line where Central made only two out of eight attempts.
The Chargers turned it on in the second quarter, outscoring Bledsoe 19-4 in the period. Bledsoe only managed one bucket with the other two points coming off of free throws.
Meanwhile, Henderson paced Central with nine second quarter points while Foote and Samuel Masingale each added four points. Gabe Masingale added a bucket.
Central led 32-12 at the half.
Central cruised in the second half, maybe getting too lax, according to Curtis. Central scored only 11 points in the second quarter, but bounced back with 21 fourth quarter points to earn the 21-point victory.
Henderson led the Chargers with 27 points. Carden finished with 13 points, including eight fourth-quarter points off a pair of treys and a bucket.
