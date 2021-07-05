It may be summer, but in Tennessee football is never out of season.
After trudging through COVID-19 in 2020, everyone is looking forward to getting back to normal and, in the Volunteer State, that means football.
“I’m tickled to death,” McMinn Youth Football and Cheer President Jamey Roberts said. “I am so excited for football.”
Signups for youth football are currently ongoing or have already occurred. The Chargers (Etowah and Englewood), McMinn County and Meigs County are part of the Sequoyah Youth Conference (SYC). Other teams in the 12-team conference include Dayton, Lenoir City, Sweetwater, Vonore, Tellico, Dayton, Bradley, Madisonville and Polk.
SYC offers four divisions: Super Crickets (ages 4 and 5), Crickets (6 and 7), Hoppers (8 and 9) and Cutters (11 and 12). New players signing up should have their birth certificates.
The Super Crickets are now flag football and new rules have been implemented to ensure the lack of tackling. Last year a tackle resulted in a 10-yard penalty. This year it will be a 10-yard penalty, an automatic first down and count as a personal foul. A player who accumulates three personal fouls is ejected.
The new rule is for safety reasons, Roberts said.
“It’s flag football,” Roberts said. “There is no protective equipment, other than a mouthpiece.”
The jamboree will be held on Aug. 7 at Polk County High School with the regular season starting the next weekend. The season ends with the playoffs and then the championship games in early November.
Signups for Charger Youth Football and Cheer is currently ongoing. Those interested in playing football or cheerleading for the Chargers may sign up online at https://chargeryouthfootballand cheer.sportsengine-prelive.com
Signups will continue through Aug. 7.
The league also has a Facebook page at Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Charger Youth/
The Chargers play their home games at Charger Youth Field, located at 858 8th Street in Etowah next to Etowah City School.
The Charger cheerleaders will hold a fundraiser with a carwash at Revival Grounds Coffee House July 10 from 8 a.m.-noon. All donations will be used to purchase new uniforms.
The football team will also be sporting new uniforms this year.
“We are very much looking forward to this year,” Charger Youth Football and Cheer Treasurer Kat Trotter said. “We had a great year least year with limited numbers (due to COVID). But we have seen bigger numbers in spring practice. We are very excited to start the season and get going.”
Trotter said the Chargers have over 100 players and cheerleaders so far.
Roberts said the response to signups has been so good that McMinn has closed down signups with 212 players and cheerleaders. That includes 33 Super Crickets.
“We have had a huge turnout this year,” Roberts said.
Like the Chargers, Roberts said McMinn will have new uniforms this year. McMinn again plans to play its home games at McMinn County High School.
“I think it is going to be a good year for us,” Roberts said. “Our Cutters are coming off a championship and hopefully we have more (championships) this year.”
McMinn County Youth Football and Cheer has a Facebook page.
Meigs County’s youth football officials could not be reached before deadline, but according to its Facebook page there has been one signup already and there are plans to have another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.