Peytyn Oliver paused and breathed deeply every trip she made to the foul line, figuring even one miss would have been too many.
The District 5-4A Most Valuable Player shot 18 free throws in the fourth quarter with McMinn County doing everything it could to hold off Cleveland’s second-half surge — and Oliver made every single one. That clutch performance capped off a 35-point outing for the junior star point guard and allowed the No. 3 seed Lady Cherokees to finish off their 60-52 victory over the second-seeded Lady Raiders in the District 5-4A tournament semifinals on Saturday at McMinn County High School.
“I just block out the noise, I block out everything, and I’m just thinking, ‘If you want to win the game, you got to focus and you’ve got to knock down the open free throws,’” Oliver said. “Which, every time I come to the line, I take a deep breath and I stop a minute, and I’m like, ‘If you want to play at the next level, you’ve got to be able to hit open shots.’ So a guard shouldn’t miss a free throw, and I’m thinking, ‘Every one I miss, that’s letting my team down, and I can’t do that.’ Especially in a game like that.”
Cleveland had rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit to get within two points of the Lady Tribe (18-10) four times in the fourth quarter. Oliver had to earn her trips to the stripe, as well, keeping her dribble through often hard contact. Several of the fouls called to Oliver’s benefit only came after she had been sent tumbling to the ground. Along with Oliver’s perfect performance, senior Addie Smith, who finished with 13 points, made four free throws in the period at critical times.
“It was rough. And I had teammates step up, and Addie (Smith) hit a few free throws to help out, and we just kept the momentum going,” Oliver said. “Because we had the lead going into halftime and then we kept it up when we went into the locker room and came out. And then the energy kept coming, and they went on a run, but that didn’t stop us from letting our energy down.”
Two of Oliver’s free throws put McMinn ahead 48-44 with 1:47 left, and Allison Hansford forced the Lady Raiders’ Addison Hurst to lose her dribble in the backcourt out of bounds for the turnover. With the ball back in McMinn’s possession, Oliver drew another foul, and a technical foul on a Cleveland delay of game gave her four free throws on one trip — all of which she sank. Two more Oliver free throws restored a 10-point lead, 54-44, but Cleveland (22-8) still wasn’t going away, with a Tyria Tanner 3-pointer and a Lauren Hurst putback getting the Lady Raiders back as close as 54-50. But two more free throws from Smith and four more from Oliver finished off Cleveland.
“Hat’s off to Cleveland. They’re a very good team, and we finally got them,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “It was a big night for the Lady Cherokees.”
It was the second straight year that McMinn had gotten swept by the Lady Raiders during the regular season, then beat them in the district semifinals.
“Coming into this game, we were just like, ‘We did that last year, so we’re more than happy for that to happen,’ and we brought more energy like we did last year,” Oliver said.
A Smith layup and Oliver steal-and-score and following 3-pointer made for a 7-0 McMinn run and 11-7 lead to end the first quarter, and the Lady Cherokees’ momentum continued with a 20-8 second quarter. The Lady Tribe forced 16 turnovers from Cleveland in the first half and denied the Lady Raiders’ post players. Katie Moore, who had punished McMinn in each of the two regular-season games, was held to only four points in the first half and 10 for the game, as the Lady Cherokees built a 31-15 halftime lead.
“I didn’t want them to throw it over our heads because they were so much bigger than us,” Tucker said. “KP (Konstantina Papaioannou) and Jaz (Moses) did an incredible job down low battling for every (loose ball). Against them, if we get one out of every three rebounds, we’re in pretty good shape. And they got to talking to themselves, foul this, foul that, then you know you got them.”
McMinn then cooled off from the floor in the third quarter, shooting just 2-12, as Cleveland melted the Lady Cherokees’ lead to 36-31 late in the period. Oliver sank a floater, one of only two field goals for McMinn in the second half, to inch the margin to 38-31 heading into the fourth. The Lady Tribe missed its first four field goal attempts to begin the final period, and the Lady Raiders got within 38-35, but Oliver and Smith made sure Cleveland could not complete its comeback.
The victory put the Lady Cherokees in the District 5-4A championship game Monday, in which they sought to end the 11-year district reign of Bradley Central. That game took place after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian.
McMinn will also play its Region 3-4A tournament opener at home, tentatively set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tribe would play Shelbyville if they won Monday or Franklin County if they lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.