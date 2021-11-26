Riceville swept three basketball games at home Monday against E.K. Baker.
The Riceville girls won 52-16. Ellie Whaley led the Lady Wildcats with 21 points, and Kyra Watson scored 13 and Devaney Dawson 12. For E.K. Baker, Gracie Trusley scored 6 points and Rylie Harper 5.
Riceville's varsity boys won 63-6, led by Jaxon Hope with 14 points and Henry Cook 11. For E.K. Baker, Mason Davis scored 4 points and Wyatt Gable the other 2.
The Riceville junior varsity boys also won 53-21, led by Dax Pennington with 10 points and David Aguirre and Marshall Goodner with 8 each. For E.K. Baker, Jaeden Thompson scored 8 points and Andrew Green 4.
