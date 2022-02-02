The McMinn United high school swim team finished second in Monday’s meet while the MU middle school squad kept its three-year undefeated streak alive.
In the high school meet, Silverdale won with 122 points and McMinn finished with 95. Boyd-Buchanan was third with 68.
MU won the middle school meet with 109 points, well ahead of Boyd Buchanan’s 75. Silverdale trailed far behind with only 25 points.
This was the last meet of the regular season for most of the swimmers.
“They all did amazing this year,” MU Swim Team Coordinator Katy Coffey said. “The middle school team went undefeated the last three years, though next year will be tougher as we will lose a lot of talented kids off this team.
“The high school team has a bright future. They should be adding a lot of talented swimmers and I am excited to see the team get even better next year.”
Those that qualified for the state meet in Nashville on Feb. 11 and 12 were Bryson Lake, Erin Lake and Nate Selander.
Bryson Lake qualified for seven events, Erin Lake for four events and Selander for two.
The results of the high school meet are as follows:
Girls: 200 Medley Relay: 1. Silverdale; 2. McMinn
Boys 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale; 3. Boyd-Buchanan.
Girls 200 Freestyle: 2. Kenli Hill.
Boys 200 Freestyle: 1. Bryson Lake.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: 2. Erin Lake.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: 2. Isaiah Gill.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 3. Samantha Womac.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 2. Jude Ledford.
Girls 100 Butterfly: 1. Erin Lake.
Boys 100 Butterfly: 2. Nate Selander.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 2. Kenli Hill.
Boys 100 Freestyle: 4. Isaiah Gill; 5. Jabari White.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Silverdale; 2. McMinn.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Silverdale; 3. Boyd.
Girls 100 Backstroke: 5. Donna Lavariga.
Boys 100 Backstroke: 2. Jude Ledford; 5. Jason Tumlin.
Girls 100 Breastroke: 4. Donna Lavariga.
Boys 100 Breastroke: 3. Nate Selander; 4. Bryson Lake.
Results from the middle school meet are as follows:
Girls 200 Medley Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Boyd-Buchanan.
Boys 200 Medley Relay: No event
Girls 200 Freestyle: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 200 Freestyle: No event.
Girls 100 Individual Medley: 1. Brooke Pacheco; 2. Aubri Payne.
Boys 100 Individual Medley: 1. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Brooke Pacheco.
Boys 50 Freestyle: 2. Aiden Holloway.
Girls 50 Butterfly: 1. Anna Natter.
Boys 50 Butterfly: 1. Jeremy Schulze.
Girls 50 Backstroke: 3. Nikita Gabel; 4. Myah Humm.
Boys 50 Backstroke: 2. Jonathan Crump.
Girls 100 Freestyle: 1. Aubri Payne; 2. Sophie Holmes.
Boys 100 Freestyle: Aiden Holloway.
Girls 50 Breastroke: Sophie Holmes; 4. Nikita Gabel.
Boys 50 Breastroke: 2. Jonathan Crump.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. McMinn; 2. Boyd-Buchanan.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: No event.
