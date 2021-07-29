Josh Loveday has his sights on a championship before he begins his college golf career.
The recent McMinn Central graduate advanced to the Tennessee Amateur Championship, firing a 1-over-par 71 to finish in a tie for seventh in the qualifier Tuesday at Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville.
Loveday, who is getting ready for his freshman season at Tennessee Wesleyan, carded three bogeys in his first nine holes, but a birdie kept him in contention through the turn. Loveday started the second nine with a streak of eight straight pars and got his second birdie of the day on the second-to-last hole.
“I just kept it simple for the most part and didn’t put myself in bad positions,” Loveday said. “I gave myself a lot of easy pars and that is what you have to do at a place like Cherokee. I was consistent with about every club. Nothing was great, but nothing was bad either.”
Six golfers at Cherokee, including Loveday, finished in the tie for seventh. The top 13 on the leaderboard ended up advancing to the Tennessee Amateur Championship.
The championship will take place August 3-6 at the Council Fire Golf Club in Chattanooga. Being his first time at the state amateur tournament, Loveday is aiming to make the cut after the first two rounds and secure a top-20 finish if he can make it that far. A top-20 finish would make Loveday exempt from needing to qualify for next year's amateur.
“I've just got to keep the ball in play and don’t make it hard on myself,” Loveday said. “If I keep myself in decent spots on the fairways and around the greens then I will be just fine.”
Serving as caddie for Loveday was former Central and future TWU teammate Bradley Dunkle, who introduced Loveday to golf when he was an incoming freshman at Central.
“It was fun. Hopefully he (Dunkle) can do it again next week,” Loveday said. “It was good just to have someone to talk to when I hit a bad shot or something. It’s a lot easier to get over it mentally when you can just rant for a minute to your caddie that knows you well and your game well.”
