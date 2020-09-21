DECATUR — Meigs County showed why it is the defending Region 2-2A champions Friday night with a 67-21 home thrashing of Rockwood.
Rockwood started strong in the battle of the Tigers, but once Meigs’ offense got rolling there was no stopping the Tigers of Decatur in a game that had a little bit of everything.
There were two safeties, both by Meigs in consecutive Rockwood possessions, there were two kick returns by defensive lineman Da’Quawn Tatum, one Meigs player had over 200 yards rushing and two others had over 100, and 29 points by Meigs in the second quarter.
“We got rolling there on the ground and I’m proud of the way we were able to run the football. About the middle of the first quarter through halftime we got after them pretty good. I’m proud of our effort right there. You know Will (Meadows) has a burst. You saw Cody (Cawood) again tonight. Yous saw TY (Tylan Kraskouskas) and you saw (Luke) Pendergrass. Ben (Smith) ran it. We probably had five or six guys run it tonight.”
Despite all the statistics, the game simply came down to Meigs being the more physical team and the Tigers’ offensive line opened up gaping holes for running back Meadows and quarterback Logan Carroll to run through.
“The offensive line played well tonight,” Fitzgerald said. “I tell you every week if you win the line of scrimmage you are going to win the football game and we pretty much won the line of scrimmage tonight.”
The Region 2-2A win over Rockwood means the Tigers have a good shot at making the playoffs again, though Fitzgerald said he isn’t worried about the playoffs yet. Next up for the Tigers (5-0) are their rivals to the west, McMinn Central in Englewood.
The Chargers (1-3) earned their first win of the season against Polk two weeks ago. Friday’s game against Red Bank was postponed due to COVID-19 issues on Red Bank’s part.
“They (Central) had the week off to get ready for us so we will have to get some film on them and get ready to go,” Fitzgerald said. “We talk about having opportunities and we have another opportunity this week. With everything going on there are teams playing one week and not playing another week. We just have to take care of our opportunities.”
The game started with a surprise as Rockwood pooch-kicked the opening kickoff and managed to recover the ball on the Meigs 33. Six plays later Rockwood found the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown pass.
“‘They did a good job with the onside kick right there,” Fitzgerald said. “They just kicked it in the hole right there and then had a nice pass for the touchdown.”
Meigs trailed 7-0 early, only the second time the Tigers have trailed all season. The game continued to take an unexpected turn on Meigs’ first possession as Rockwood picked off a pass.
Meigs’ defense, however, shut down Rockwood’s offense with the help of a penalty and a sack and forced a punt.
The Tigers got the ball with 5:15 left in the first quarter and marched down the field behind two runs by Carroll and a pair of rushes by Meadows, the last one a five-yard burst into the end zone. The extra point by Noah Brown was good, tying the game at 7-7 with 4:13 left in the first period.
Then it was the Tigers defense’s turn to get the turnover as a fumble recovery gave Meigs the ball on the Rockwood 15.
Four plays later Carroll found the end zone from six yards out with 2:09 left in the first to make it 13-7. The extra point attempt failed.
Then the game took a wild turn. Rockwood lost three yards on first down and then a poor shotgun snap got behind Rockwood’s quarterback, who was tackled in the end zone for a safety. That put Meigs up 15-7 with 1:08 left in the first.
Meigs fumbled on its possession after the safety and Rockwood got the ball on its own 7. Again, Rockwood’s ball carrier ended up in the end zone and was tackled for a safety, giving Meigs a 17-7 lead with 10 second left in a wild first quarter.
The second quarter was a little more conventional, but Meigs continued to dominate the line of scrimmage as Tiger tailbacks found a lot of running room.
Carroll raced 49 yards for the score early in the second quarter and then Meadows ran in the two-point conversion with 11:49 left to play in the first half to make it 25-7 After a penalty-filled possession that resulted in a Rockwood punt, Meigs’ run game went to work again with Meadows plowing in from the 1 to put Meigs up 32-7.
Meigs’ next possession was a short one, with Meadows racing 42 yards for the touchdown that gave the Tigers a 39-7 advantage with 6:47 to play in the second quarter.
Rockwood then got back into the scoring column with a 1-yard scoring run to make it 39-14. But it didn’t take long for the Tigers to respond as, three plays later, Carroll threw a strike to Cameron Huckaby for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Meigs led 46-14 at the half.
Rockwood started the third quarter with a long drive, but a penalty finally forced a punt. Meigs then went on a longer drive that resulted in an 8-yard touchdown run by Caywood to put Meigs ahead 53-14.
That was the only score in the third period, but the fourth quarter brought more points as Rockwood scored on a short run with 11:53 to play in the fourth to make it 53-21. The score was set up by a long kickoff return.
Caywood then started off Meigs’ next possession with a long run and then followed that up with a 20-yard touchdown run. Meigs led 60-21 with 11:05 left to play.
The Tigers capped the scoring for the night on a 4-yard touchdown run by Luke Pendergrass to make it 67-21.
“I’m sure there (are things he didn’t like about the game), we will have to go back and look at it on film,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t like giving up that big kick return. We laid it on the ground a couple of times. But any win is a good win. We won the football game and that’s what we want to do each week.”
The Tigers had 511 yards rushing on 41 carries, a 12.5 yards per carry average. Meadows rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, including a long gain of 42 yards. Carroll carried just nine times, but gained 144 yards and two scores with a long run of 49 yards. Caywood rushed 10 times for 111 yards and two scores with a long of 39 yards.
Kraskouskas ran the ball three times for 23 yards while Luke Pendergrass had two carries for 11 yards. Ben Smith had one carry for nine yards.
Carroll completed three out of four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown and one interception. Huckabey caught two of those passes for 50 yards and the score while Meadows caught one pass for seven yards.
Noah Brown was good on 10 of his 11 extra point attempts.
Offensively, the Tigers outgained Rockwood 568 yards to 140. Meigs gave up only 47 yards in the first half, with almost half of that coming on Rockwood’s opening drive.
Defensively, the Tigers held Rockwood to just 99 yards rushing on 29 carries and 41 yards passing. Meigs forced two turnovers. One of those turnovers was a strip by Noah McComb and the recovery by Noah Powers.
Smith led the Tigers six solo tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack. Luke Pendergrass and Ayden Skinner both finished with four solo tackles. Jutin Key, Tylan Kraskouskas and Hagan Lowe each had three. Dalton Purgason had a sack.
