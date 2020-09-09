McMinn County was simply outmatched on Tuesday, but Coach Taylor South wanted to see some hustle out of the Lady Cherokees.
And South believes she saw that as the Lady Tribe fell in straight sets to powerhouse Cleveland 25-11, 25-12, 25-7 on Tuesday at McMinn County High School.
But the Lady Raiders, who have made the TSSAA state tournament three of the last four years, were playing at a pace that South said was even quicker than other teams in a strong District 5-AAA.
“I just wanted to see them come back when they make a mistake and be able to want the next one and hustle,” South said. “I think we did pretty well there, but we could have moved quicker. Cleveland just plays quick, and so we have to speed up our game.”
McMinn (3-4, 0-4 District 5-AAA) fell behind 6-0 to start the first set, and it snowballed from there. The Lady Raiders finished the match with 28 team kills, compared to five kills for the Lady Cherokees.
The second set was the Lady Tribe’s most competitive showing, being as close as 13-7 before Cleveland ended the set on a 12-5 run. McMinn fell behind 20-2 in the third set.
Jada Mack tallied two kills and an ace for the Lady Cherokees. Also getting a kill each for McMinn were Jazmine Moses, Maggie Miller and Ramiyah Thompson.
The Lady Cherokees’ next match is 6 p.m. Monday, a non-district road rematch at Loudon.
