OOLTEWAH – For the second time in as many days, McMinn County was locked in a dramatic finish against Ooltewah, but this time the Cherokees fell on the wrong end of it.
With the Tribe protecting a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning, the Owls started the bottom half with singles from Dominic Mackaluso and Andrew Zettel, both runners got sac bunted over, and then Garrett Smith drove them in with his single to send McMinn to the 5-4 loss in walk-off fashion Tuesday at Ooltewah High School.
Will Grimmett, who came to the mound with two outs in the sixth inning, ended up taking the loss, which made the Cherokees settle for the District 5-AAA series split.
Hayden Frank had recorded 10 strikeouts against a walk, three hits and three runs – none of those earned – in his 5 2/3-inning start. Frank had also hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, producing the first score of the game.
Singles from Will Harris and Grimmett in the top of the sixth tacked on a run each and bumped the Cherokees' lead to 3-0. But Ooltewah answered in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a single, walk and error that scored the Owls' first run. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single knotted the score at 3-3.
Neither team scored in the seventh inning, with Grimmett striking out the last two batters in the bottom to force extra innings.
A walk of Frank and two Ooltewah errors on bunts from Harris and Grimmett loaded the bases for McMinn with no outs. Ty Barnett's fly out to center field resulted in Frank crossing for the go-ahead run, but Harris was caught off second base for the double play, and a strikeout two batters later prevented the Tribe from building on its new 4-3 lead, which didn't last.
Grimmett and Mason Roderick led McMinn at the plate, each hitting 2-4.
The Cherokees are back in action 6 p.m. Friday in a non-district game at Powell.
