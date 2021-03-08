LAFAYETTE — McMinn Central experienced two significant lapses Saturday night, and that was two more than it could afford playing on the road against a state-ranked opponent with a long-awaited state tournament appearance on the line.
The Chargerettes fell behind as many as 16 points early in the second quarter at Macon County High School. They had battled back from that first lapse to within three points in the fourth quarter, only to then surrender an 8-0 run and slip away to a season-ending 62-50 loss in the Class AA sectional round to the homestanding Tigerettes.
The defeat extended Central’s ongoing state tournament drought to five years — practically an eternity for a program that had taken trips to Murfreesboro 14 times over a 20-year stretch from 1997-2016.
“I think we fought, and every once in a while we’ll have a lapse mentally or physically, and that cost us a possession here and there,” said Chargerettes coach Johnny Morgan. “And the further along you get, you’ve got to value every single possession offense and defense, and we’ve not done that all year. So that’ll eventually catch up with you.”
Two putbacks from Kellan Baker with a Molly Masingale hoop in between had Central (23-10) within 8-7 before Macon — Class AA’s No. 5 team in the final Associated Press state poll of the season — ran off nine straight points. Another Baker offensive board and putback and a Kara Crabtree finish of a Carlee Rule assist in the post didn’t slow down the Tigerettes, who led 24-11 at the end of the first quarter with Taylor Ward draining two 3-pointers during the 16-4 run.
“It’s the same things that I’ve said all year,” Morgan said. “I think we’re better than what we think we are. And that’s what I told them in there (locker room). I just wish they had more confidence in themselves. And we try to do some stuff that you look out there and you think, ‘Well, why is she over there? Get over here.’ So the big thing about that is, that’s coaching. And we’re a little bit this year not as organized as we’ve been in the past. And I’ve had those players that just naturally knew you’ve got to get here, and you’ve got to get here.”
Three points to start the second period from Jalynn Gregory, Macon’s Miss Basketball finalist and MTSU signee, put the Chargerettes behind by their largest deficit, 27-11. That unfortunate start reminded Morgan of the four times Central played rival Meigs County this season — all of them losses where it fell behind early and attempted to rally for the rest of the game.
“We just come out and get behind, and we can’t get off to a quick start,” Morgan said. “And I’ve always had those teams that could get off to that quick start. And that’s just something I’ve got to adjust to with this group and do a better job of getting this group to that point.”
And sure enough, Central battled back, with Baker and Masingale putting in two buckets each — the latter hitting a three — to key an 11-2 run. Makinlee Buckner’s hoop pulled the Chargerettes to within 29-22, and when the Tigerettes (23-6) scored the next four points, Masingale bottomed her second triple of the quarter to cut Central’s deficit to 33-25 at halftime.
“It’s just one of those deals that’s let’s just do what we practice, let’s not let the crowd get into it and enter our heads, and let’s not let the situation get into our heads,” Morgan said. “We’re playing a team, and it doesn’t matter if were playing Macon County in the first game of the year in a Hall of Fame Game, or if we’re playing them in the state championship game. It doesn’t matter when it is, let’s go play Macon County, and this is what we can do to beat them.
“And it’s hard to stay focused. And Macon County is the same way. They’ve got pressure, too, and they’re thinking those things, and sometimes we make a run because we’ve calmed down and they’re thinking that same thing. So it goes both ways.”
Ten Gregory points in the third quarter had the Tigerettes again threatening to pull away, up 45-33, but again Central had an answer. Buckner sank a 3-pointer, and Baker followed with a two and a trey of her own, making for a 8-1 run to close the period and slice the Chargerettes’ deficit to 46-41.
Two free throws from senior Carsi Beaty brought Central within 46-43 to begin the fourth. But the Chargerettes’ next four possessions ended in two missed field goals and two turnovers. That allowed Macon to engineer its game-clinching run, which it capped with a pristinely executed ball control possession of nearly two full minutes that ended with a layup for a 54-43 lead with 1:31 left.
Baker led Central with 17 points, and Masingale added 16, Crabtree eight and Buckner seven. Gregory scored the game-high of 26 points for the Tigerettes, with Abby Shoulders and Ward netting 10 each.
On paper, at least, the Chargerettes could be poised to end their state dry spell next year. Central graduates only one senior, Beaty, while returning eight juniors to be seniors. And expected to join what should be a veteran Chargerettes squad is a group of promising freshmen from powerhouse feeder programs Englewood and Mountain View, the former of which advanced to the TMSAA Class A state title game for the second straight year.
Furthermore, Central will remain in Class AA even as basketball expands to four classes next year, while traditional substate opponents such as Macon, Upperman and Livingston Academy will all be in AAA. And the Chargerettes would also be traveling to northeast Tennessee for the sectional next year, with possible opponents there including Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman, South Greene an Pigeon Forge, among others.
But, according to Morgan, whether next year’s Chargerettes can finally break through for a state tourney berth will depend entirely on what they do this offseason and beyond.
“They’re going to get better or they’re going to get worse,” Morgan said. “So if next week rolls around, if they are willing to put the time in, they’re going to look at it and say, ‘Hey, next year we’ve got everybody back, so next year, we’re going to be pretty good,’ then we won’t be pretty good. So they’ve got to understand that every single day is a day they have to get better, and they will get better, or they will get worse.
“They will not be the same team next year, period, no matter who’s playing or who’s not playing. They won’t be the same team next year. And I’ve coached for 45 years, and I’ve seen it every year, where you’ve got the high expectations, and you’re not worth a flip. And then you’ve got those where nobody thinks you’re going to do anything, and you’re pretty good because you keep working to get better, and that depends on what this team is going to do.”
