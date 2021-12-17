A two-man team from Athens won a major bass fishing tournament earlier this month.
Justin Slack and Danny Crass finished first place in the 39th annual Billy Westmoreland Memorial Smallmouth Invitational on Dec. 4 and 5 at Dale Hollow Lake, which is on the Tennessee-Kentucky border in Clay, Pickett and Overton counties.
Slack and Crass were in eighth place after the first day of the smallmouth-only tournament, but they reeled in a strong comeback on the second day to win the event by more than a pound.
“Officials said this year was the toughest tournament that they could remember in the event's 39-year history,” said Slack in a submission to The Daily Post-Athenian.
Crass also won the big fish award for the second day with the largest fish under 16 inches caught in the history of the tournament, which weighed in at 2.43 pounds.
The creel limit on Dale Hollow Lake one fish per angler between 12 and 16 inches long and one fish per angler over 21 inches. All fish under 12 inches and between 16 and 21 inches must be released, so this allows for two under fish and two over fish.
The tournament is named in honor of Billy Westmoreland (1937-2002), who is considered the greatest smallmouth bass fisherman of all time. Westmoreland was born in Clay County, one of the counties covered by Dale Hollow Lake. Westmoreland, who was posthumously inducted into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, is believed to be the only angler who has ever caught a 10-pound largemouth and a 10-pound smallmouth.
